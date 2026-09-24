'After Losing 9 kg,' HYOYEON Shows Off Her Bikini Body in Bali—Her Extremely Slim Limbs and Defined Abs Steal the Spotlight

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] HYOYEON of Girls' Generation (SNSD) showed off daring resort fashion in Bali, highlighting her noticeably slimmer figure after reportedly losing 9 kg.

On the 24th, HYOYEON shared an update on her final summer getaway in Bali, Indonesia, through her social media.

In the photos, HYOYEON enjoyed a relaxing vacation while showcasing a variety of figure-hugging resort looks. From a blue bikini to an outfit styled with an oversized shirt, her colorful fashion choices perfectly suited the resort setting and drew attention.

HYOYEON's noticeably slimmer appearance particularly caught the eye, especially after her recent reported 9-kg weight loss made headlines.

She proudly showed off her toned physique, including slimmer arms and legs and clearly defined abs.

In one look, she paired a daring bikini with an oversized shirt, revealing both a pure and a healthy, vibrant charm. Bali's exotic scenery complemented the outfits, making the vacation photos look like scenes from a fashion shoot.

Meanwhile, HRS is a new SNSD unit consisting of HYOYEON, Yuri, and Sooyoung. The unit originated from the "Fake Kim Hyo-yeon" content on HYOYEON's personal YouTube channel, "Hyo's Level Up."

HRS's first digital single, "Skibidi," released on the 31st of last month, has received an enthusiastic response, topping YouTube's South Korea Trending Music chart.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.