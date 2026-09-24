'55-Year-Old and Unmarried' Kim Hye-soo Looks Like a Newlywed Bride in an Apron: "Have a Healthy Chuseok"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kim Hye-soo offered Chuseok greetings with a graceful appearance in an apron.

On the 24th, Kim Hye-soo posted a photo on her account along with the message, "Have a healthy and enjoyable Chuseok holiday."

In the photo, Kim Hye-soo wears a shirt and apron while holding a neatly arranged spread of jeon with both hands. Her hair is also neatly tied back, creating a polished look. Her friendly and graceful appearance drew attention as a striking contrast to the charisma she usually displays in her projects.

Even in an apron, her well-defined features and petite face stood out, giving her the neat, polished air of a newlywed bride celebrating the holiday. Kim Hye-soo's signature elegance shone through even in the simple holiday setting.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye-soo appeared this year in the Coupang Play series "The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now." The black comedy follows a popular influencer couple who have built their brand around a happy family and a neighboring doctor couple going through divorce proceedings, as they become entangled in an unbearable secret that makes even an affair seem trivial.

Kim So-hee reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.