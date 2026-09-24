Park Soo-hong ♥ Kim Da-ye Resume Social Media After In-Flight Nuisance Controversy: "Jae-i Has Grown So Much Ahead of Her Second Birthday ♥"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Park Soo-hong and his wife, Kim Da-ye, resumed their social media activities following controversy over a delayed flight departure and shared an update on their daughter, Jae-i.

On the 24th, Kim Da-ye posted photos of her daughter, Jae-i, on her account with the caption, "Jae-i has grown so much, with her second birthday just a month away ♥."

In the photos, Jae-i draws attention with how much she has grown. With her second birthday just a month away, the sight of their rapidly growing daughter brought smiles.

Earlier, Park Soo-hong's family became embroiled in controversy over a flight delay while traveling to Guam. Park Soo-hong boarded a Guam-bound flight with his family, but when his daughter began crying, he said he wanted to get off the plane and then reversed his decision. As a result, the flight's departure was delayed by about an hour.

The family's actions subsequently sparked what was described online as a so-called 'nuisance controversy.' As the controversy continued, Park Soo-hong personally addressed the issue and apologized to the passengers and the airline.

Park Soo-hong apologized for his actions, describing them as "immature judgment," and expressed his regret to passengers who were inconvenienced by the delayed departure.

Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye then suspended their YouTube and social media activities for about four weeks, but recently resumed them, delighting their fans.

Meanwhile, Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye married in 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Jae-i, last year.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.