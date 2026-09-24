Park So-dam, Who Battled Thyroid Cancer: "I Couldn't Raise My Arm After Surgery, but Overcame the Challenge Through Six Years of Pilates"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Park So-dam, who battled thyroid cancer, has shared her Pilates routine, which she has maintained for six years while taking care of her body and mind.

On the 23rd, Park So-dam uploaded a video titled "Slowly and Steadily Today | Time to Care for Myself" to her YouTube channel, "Sodam Sodam PARKSODAM." Her first vlog, documenting a solo trip to Matsuyama, Japan, received enthusiastic responses from subscribers, who called it "the most harmless, comforting kind of YouTube" and said "time flew by." As anticipation grew for her next piece of content, she filmed one of the Pilates classes she has consistently attended.

Park So-dam said she had slept only five hours after staying up with excitement over the release of the film The Journey to Gyeongju. Even so, she headed to the Pilates studio that day. Introducing it as "the most comfortable place for me," she explained that she attends classes regularly because they help realign her body while combining stretching and strength training. "Even when I'm not feeling my best, I feel lighter after coming here," she said.

Park So-dam revealed that she continued Pilates even during the difficult period when she could not raise her arm after surgery. She gradually regained her balance through repeated classes and said, "Thanks to this, I can meet you all in good health."

When the class began, Park So-dam steadied her breathing and worked through each challenging movement. She demonstrated a strong core and flexibility while carefully monitoring her movements and correcting her form throughout the session. "It took six years to get to this point," she admitted.

As a newcomer to YouTube, Park So-dam asked members of her fan café, "Sodam Dodam," what content they wanted to see. She also said she plans to shape the channel around the ideas sent in by her fans. Having revealed different parts of her daily life, from her solo trip to the Pilates routine she has maintained for six years, she has sparked interest in the stories she will share with fans through "Sodam Sodam."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.