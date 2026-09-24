Kwaktube's Son, Once Said to Resemble His Mother, Looks Just Like His Dad in 200-Day Photos—Growing So Fast

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Su-hyun] YouTuber and broadcaster Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) shared a special moment with his son, who has reached 200 days old.

On the 24th, Kwaktube shared photos on social media along with the message, "Self-portraits to celebrate our little boy's 200th day. Have a joyful Chuseok and a happy holiday weekend!"

In the photos, Kwaktube is smiling happily as he holds his 200-day-old son in his arms. The boy, nestled in his father's arms, also looks toward the camera and shows off his adorable charm, creating a heartwarming scene.

What particularly caught people's attention was how much the father and son resembled each other. Kwaktube and his son look like each other's spitting image, bringing smiles to those who saw the photos.

Fans also left comments such as, "The baby doesn't just have his dad's face—his feet are exactly the same," "What an adorable father-and-son duo," and "You're getting better-looking by the day."

Previously, on October 11 last year, Kwaktube held a private wedding ceremony with his wife, a civil servant who is five years younger than him, at a hotel in Yeouido, Seoul.

Then, on March 24, he personally announced the birth of his son, saying, "I became a father in the warm spring," and received many congratulations. In photos released at the time, the baby drew attention with his distinctive eyes, which resembled his mother's.

At the time, Kwaktube shared his feelings about becoming a father and his sense of responsibility as the head of his family, saying, "He looks a lot like his mother. I will work hard to live well. Thank you."

Fans continue to send congratulations and support to Kwaktube, who shared a photo taken with his son to mark the boy's 200th day and gave an update on their happy life.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.