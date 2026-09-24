After Zo In-sung Says "I Love You," Park Jeong-min Ends It with a Shocking One-Word Reply: "Smooch"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The distinctive "bromance" between actors Zo In-sung and Park Jeong-min has been revealed.

On the 23rd, an interview with Zo In-sung and film journalist Baek Eun-ha, filmed at the Venice International Film Festival, was released on the YouTube channel "Baek Eun-ha's Give and Take." While discussing films and acting, Zo mentioned his close junior Park Jeong-min and revealed the playful relationship between them.

Baek Eun-ha said, "Ahead of today's interview, I asked actor Park Jeong-min, 'What do you think of a person named Zo In-sung?'" She then shared the assessment of Zo that she had heard directly from Park.

Park's answer was unexpected. He reportedly described Zo by saying, "He is someone with almost the generosity and wisdom of a Buddhist monk, but Korean Buddhism lost a great elder to the entertainment industry."

He added, "He gives off a strong impression that he is good at fighting, and whether you look at him from the front or the back, he is tall and handsome." Laughter erupted at the scene as Park's assessment perfectly blended sincere praise with playful remarks.

After hearing this, Zo responded by revealing text messages he and Park had exchanged recently.

Zo recalled, "A little while ago, we were texting, and I said, 'I love you'..." Park had sent him a message because he had something to say, and while they were talking, Zo said, "I love you." Park then ended his final reply with the brief but striking word "Smooch."

After explaining what happened and breaking into laughter, Zo looked toward the camera and said, "Thank you, Jeong-min," once again showing how close the two are.

Their relationship also continues on screen. Zo In-sung and Park Jeong-min appeared together in Ryoo Seung-wan's film "Humint." Ryoo previously said that after finishing "Smugglers," he wanted to make a film centered on the two actors, adding that Zo and Park were the starting point for "Humint."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.