Chuseok After Her Divorce from Lee Beom-soo... Lee Yoon-jin Says, "I'm So Touched" by Soeul's Late-Night Flower Gift

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Translator Lee Yoon-jin's holiday with her children

On the 23rd, Lee Yoon-jin showed off a surprise gift from her daughter, saying, "Soeul's flower gift. A surprise from her after studying late into the night and coming home."

Soeul prepared a thoughtful flower gift for Lee Yoon-jin, who does not neglect caring for her two children despite her busy work schedule, creating a heartwarming scene.

Lee Yoon-jin walked around the house holding the bouquet and said, "I'm so touched,"

Following the flower gift, Soeul also prepared vitamins as a Chuseok present for her mother, Lee Yoon-jin

Looking at the flowers beautifully arranged in a vase and the vitamins, Lee Yoon-jin said, "A long-life-and-good-health set," looking pleased

Lee Yoon-jin also shared songpyeon to evoke the Chuseok spirit, among other things

She said, "I will make sure we spend Chuseok happily,"

Meanwhile, Lee Yoon-jin married actor Lee Beom-soo in 2010 and had one son and one daughter. They received much love after appearing on the family variety show KBS2's The Return of Superman, but their marriage ended in 2024. She completed the divorce proceedings last February.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.