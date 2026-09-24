Ha Won-mi Reveals Husband Shin-Soo Choo's Fury Over Korean Residents' "Shocking Gossip": "Her Face Looks Strange After Too Much Plastic Surgery"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] Ha Won-mi revealed a startling story about overhearing Korean residents in the United States gossiping about her appearance while sitting right next to them. At the time, her husband, Shin-Soo Choo, reportedly got up to find out who was speaking negatively about his wife.

On the 23rd, a video titled "[U.S. Episode] Ha Won-mi's Survival as a Homemaker in the United States" was posted on the YouTube channel "Ha Won-mi."

In the video, Ha Won-mi recalled an incident from the past while organizing her home in Texas. It happened around the time she and Shin-Soo Choo appeared on the JTBC variety show "Stranger," which brought their faces and daily lives into the public eye.

Ha Won-mi began, "The day after the first episode aired, my husband and I went out for pho at lunchtime." Although it was not a Korean restaurant, she happened to hear Korean being spoken at a nearby table.

She said the restaurant had a large wall between the tables, so diners could not see the people seated next to them and could hear only their voices.

At first, Ha Won-mi continued eating without giving it much thought. But she became flustered when the conversation at the neighboring table suddenly shifted to her and Shin-Soo Choo.

She said, "They suddenly started talking about us," adding that the diners had said, "Did you see Shin-Soo Choo on TV yesterday?" and "I found him so obnoxious that I watched it at double speed."

The conversation then turned to comments about her appearance. Ha Won-mi recalled, "They kept saying, 'That woman had so much plastic surgery that her face looked strange,' and insulting me relentlessly."

Shin-Soo Choo could not simply sit by while hearing people bad-mouthing his wife right beside him. Ha Won-mi said, "My husband got up to see who they were."

However, Ha Won-mi was the one who stopped him. She explained, "I told him, 'What are you going to do if you see them? Are you going to fight them?' I told him to just stay put and that it was fine."

After the people at the neighboring table left the restaurant, Ha Won-mi unexpectedly got to see their faces as well. The restaurant's exterior was made of glass, making it possible to see them as they walked by.

Ha Won-mi revealed how bitter she had felt at the time, saying, "I thought, 'So these are the people who were bad-mouthing me.'" She said she had also been hurt by the unfounded animosity directed at her when she was not yet active on television or YouTube. Ha Won-mi stated, "At first, I was not doing YouTube or appearing on television, but there were people who openly disliked me."

With time, however, her attitude toward malicious reactions has changed. Ha Won-mi laughed and said, "I'm fine with it now," adding that when her appearance becomes a topic of discussion, she instead thinks, "I guess I must have looked really pretty." She then joked, "If I come out looking ugly, they don't hate me quite as much," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Ha Won-mi married Shin-Soo Choo in 2002, and they have two sons and a daughter. After playing for many years in Major League Baseball (MLB), Shin-Soo Choo returned to Korea's professional baseball league to continue his career. Even after retiring, he continues to connect with the public through various television appearances and baseball-related activities.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.