Kim Dahyun’s Father Kim Bong-gon Reacts to Sim Soo-bong’s Public Criticism: "Shocking; This Wasn’t a Competition... Not Something to Say at an Official Event"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer Sim Soo-bong publicly criticized junior singer Kim Dahyun’s music, prompting Kim Dahyun’s father, traditional teacher Kim Bong-gon, to express his hurt feelings.

In an interview with Star News on the 24th, Kim Bong-gon said of the incident, "As a parent, I feel hurt and disappointed."

Earlier, Sim Soo-bong sparked controversy on the stage of the Jinan Plateau Trot Festival in Jinan, North Jeolla Province, on the 20th by mentioning Kim Dahyun, who had performed earlier, and expressing her disappointment with the singer’s music. Although the controversy appeared to be subsiding after Sim Soo-bong personally apologized, Kim Dahyun’s father expressed his sadness while describing what his daughter went through at the time.

According to Kim Bong-gon, Kim Dahyun came across Sim Soo-bong’s remarks while monitoring her own performance as she was leaving the event. He said, "Dahyun discovered the remarks while monitoring her performance as she was leaving the event. She held it in for a while before bursting into tears. She seems to be deeply upset."

Kim Bong-gon pointed out that the event was not a competition. He said, "The festival stage was not a competition, was it? If it had been a competition, she would have humbly accepted even harsh criticism. But the remarks came out of nowhere and so suddenly that we were shocked." He added, "There may be things she should take to heart, but I don’t think those were things that should have been said at an official event."

Kim Bong-gon also expressed concern that the incident could become another source of pain for Kim Dahyun, who had previously struggled with malicious comments.

In an interview with Maeil Shinmun on the 23rd, Kim Bong-gon said, "She is still somewhat down. She wants to be alone in her room."

According to him, Kim Dahyun appeared on various competition programs, including Voice Trot and Miss Trot, from a young age and was subjected to malicious comments. After seeing some particularly harsh comments, she repeatedly bit her nails, at one point leaving almost none of them intact for three to four months.

Kim Bong-gon said, "At the time, Dahyun would sometimes read the comments with trembling hands or shed tears," adding that he and his wife tried to prevent their daughter from seeing them. He said that, fortunately, many people have offered words of support since the latest controversy, which has consoled her, but some malicious comments are still being posted, leaving the family distressed.

Earlier, Sim Soo-bong sparked controversy by publicly criticizing Kim Dahyun, who performed immediately before her at the Jinan Plateau Trot Festival.

Referring to Kim Dahyun as "the woman who sang before me," Sim Soo-bong criticized her, saying, "She made my head spin. She seems like a young woman who does not know what singing or life is. Listening to her sing was very difficult for me." She continued, "Please don’t put the performer before me on stage again. I’m so dizzy I feel like I could collapse. Singing is not something to be taken lightly." She added, "Music that comforts people who have experienced life, gone through hardship, and come to hear it is not easy to create."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.