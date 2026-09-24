“We Hadn't Planned to Reveal Our Daughter's Face” — Why Joo Sang-wook and Cha Ye-ryun Included Their 9-Year-Old Daughter in a Family Pictorial

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actor couple Joo Sang-wook and Cha Ye-ryun have drawn attention after revealing their daughter, Joo In-a, to the public for the first time. However, they reportedly had not initially planned to reveal even her face.

On the 24th, Cha Ye-ryun shared family pictorial photos on social media and personally explained the story behind revealing her daughter's face.

Cha Ye-ryun stated, "Originally, In-a was only supposed to appear in profile and from behind during the shoot, but she did so much better than expected that we ended up revealing her face as well."

She added, "Even so, I'm so happy and emotional that our entire family was able to create a record like this during In-a's childhood," sharing her feelings about making a special memory with her daughter.

Previously, Joo Sang-wook and Cha Ye-ryun's family took part in a family-themed pictorial with fashion magazine Harper's BAZAAR Korea. Through the pictorial, the couple showed their daughter to the public for the first time, having previously kept her out of the spotlight, drawing considerable interest.

After the pictorial was released, Cha Ye-ryun responded to the public's interest in her daughter by saying, "Thank you for looking so kindly upon our In-a."

Meanwhile, Cha Ye-ryun and Joo Sang-wook married in 2017 and have one daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.