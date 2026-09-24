Baek Jin-hee Opens Up Ahead of Her January Wedding: "Starting Married Life in Canada Will Be a Major Challenge in My Life"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Baek Jin-hee candidly opened up about her hopes and concerns regarding starting a new life in another country ahead of her wedding.

On the 23rd, Baek Jin-hee held a Q&A session on her YouTube channel to celebrate reaching 10,000 subscribers, answering questions from fans herself. As she personally decorated tumblers to give to her subscribers, she shared various stories about acting, her daily life, travel and marriage.

When asked whether there was anything she wanted to challenge herself with in the future, Baek Jin-hee naturally brought up marriage, saying, "My life has always been a series of challenges."

Baek Jin-hee stated, "By the time this video is released, I will have taken on the major challenge of marriage, and since I have to move to a new country and live there, I think that will also be a major challenge for me." She continued, "The reality of having to live while taking on these challenges is waiting for me now, so there isn't really anything in particular that I want to try."

After mentioning how her life will change following marriage, Baek Jin-hee also talked about Canada. Asked about her favorite travel destinations in Korea and abroad, she named Pyeongchang County as her favorite domestic destination and answered, "Canada," when asked about an overseas destination.

Baek Jin-hee particularly drew attention by candidly saying, "Canada is nice because the person I love is there." She then joked, "I don't recommend it as a travel destination, everyone. It's so far away, and once you arrive, there honestly isn't that much to see," prompting laughter. Instead, she shared memories of Hungary, which she visited with her family, and named it one of the travel destinations of her life.

Meanwhile, Baek Jin-hee will hold a private wedding ceremony at a hotel in Seoul on January 23, 2027, with only family members in attendance. Her fiancé is an older non-celebrity office worker who lives in Canada. The two met while Baek Jin-hee was studying English in Canada last year and eventually began dating. After a long-distance relationship between Korea and Canada, they are now getting married.

Baek Jin-hee previously introduced her fiancé on her YouTube channel as an "ordinary office worker" who taught her the value of stability and the small joys of everyday life. After the wedding, she plans to continue her newlywed life while traveling between Seoul and Canada, as well as continue her acting career.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.