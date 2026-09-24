Update on Sung Yu Ri’s Father, Who Passed Down His Good Looks—He Beams in Front of His Twin Granddaughters

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress and former Fin.K.L member Sung Yu Ri has shared warm family moments featuring her twin daughters and their grandfather.

On the 24th, Sung Yu Ri shared a video on social media showing her daily life with her family.

The video showed Sung Yu Ri’s father, Sung, Chong Hyon, a former professor at Presbyterian University and Theological Seminary, harvesting cucumbers that appeared to have been grown by him in the yard. Large, freshly harvested cucumbers were lined up on a bench, hinting at a plentiful crop.

In one part of the video, a small hand believed to belong to one of Sung Yu Ri’s twin daughters appeared. When the child pointed at a cucumber, Sung, Chong Hyon looked at his granddaughter and smiled brightly. His beaming "grandfather’s smile" warmed the hearts of viewers as well.

Sung Yu Ri’s father has attracted attention on several occasions in the past for his distinctive background and appearance. After studying theology in Germany, Sung, Chong Hyon earned a doctorate in theology from the University of Tübingen. He taught New Testament studies at Presbyterian University and Theological Seminary from 1985, later retiring upon reaching the mandatory retirement age. He also served as president of The New Testament Society of Korea.

When his face was revealed on a television program in the past, he also drew attention for his well-defined features and handsome appearance. Sung Yu Ri has reportedly said in a previous interview that she inherited her looks from her father.

In the newly shared video, Sung, Chong Hyon also attracted attention by wearing a bright expression as he harvested cucumbers with his granddaughter. His friendly side as a grandfather spending time with his granddaughter in a vegetable garden, rather than on a glamorous television stage, offered a refreshing contrast.

Although Sung Yu Ri has not directly revealed her daughters’ faces, she occasionally shares updates about her twin daughters through glimpses of their small hands and family life.

Meanwhile, Sung Yu Ri married professional golfer Ahn Sung-hyun in 2017 and welcomed twin daughters in January 2022.

Recently, she officially announced the return of Fin.K.L activities with Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun and Lee Jin. It will be 21 years since Fin.K.L last pursued ongoing activities under its group name following the 2005 digital single "Forever Fin.K.L." The group plans to present various projects, including new songs and performances.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.