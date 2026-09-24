"Yes, we broke up." Hyunsook (22nd season) and Gwang-su (16th season) finally part ways... Couple photos also deleted

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Hyunsook (Kim So-yeon), a contestant from the 22nd season of 'I'm Solo,' personally admitted to breaking up with Gwang-su (Jung Il-dae) from the 16th season.

Hyunsook of the 22nd season mentioned her relationship with Gwang-su of the 16th season while responding to comments on her social media on the 23rd.

Hyunsook revealed the breakup by replying, "Yes, we broke up," to a supportive comment left by a netizen. She added, "It's been quite a while since we last saw each other. I just hope we both find better partners."

In response to another comment, she also shared her thoughts on future relationships, saying, "I will be more cautious in future dating. I was also lacking in many ways. I will mature more and meet someone who loves me sincerely."

Circumstances regarding the couple's breakup have also been confirmed on social media. Currently, photos and related posts featuring Gwang-su have been deleted from Hyunsook's account, and it is reported that Gwang-su has also removed photos taken with Hyunsook. The two are also no longer following each other on social media.

Hyunsook (22nd season) and Gwang-su (16th season) gained recognition by appearing on the 22nd and 16th seasons of 'I'm Solo,' respectively, in divorcee specials. The two, who became a couple after the show, are known to have gone through a breakup and reconciliation once, and recently appeared together on JTBC's 'Love War,' where they revealed that they were dating.

In particular, the two garnered attention on 'Love War,' which aired on the 14th and 22nd, as they opened up about the conflicts and concerns they experienced during their relationship. However, shortly after the broadcast, interest has once again focused on their relationship after Hyunsook personally admitted to the breakup.

Meanwhile, Hyunsook of the 22nd season is raising her daughter from her previous marriage alone, while Gwang-su of the 16th season is a "two-time divorcee" who has experienced divorce twice.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.