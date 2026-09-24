"I'll never say I'm Jang Yoon-jeong's dad for the rest of my life"... Amid mother's prison sentence for fraud, a father who hid his daughter's name leads a polar-opposite life

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun, reporter] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong has opened up about stories she had kept buried in her heart and about her father, who lived while carefully concealing her fame. Her mother, from whom she recently became estranged, was sentenced to prison after allegedly invoking Jang Yoon-jeong's name to commit investment fraud. This has further highlighted the contrast with her father, who never sought any benefits because of his daughter's name.

On the 24th, a video titled "Being Jang Yoon-jeong's Dad" was released on the YouTube channel "Jang Gongjang Jang Yoon-jeong."

That day, Jang Yoon-jeong drove herself to have a meal with her father ahead of Chuseok. Introducing her father, who normally avoids appearing on television, she said, "Today, he's my closest person, but he's also the guest I feel might be a little uncomfortable and whom I'm worried about the most," adding, "He is extremely reluctant to show his face on broadcasts." She continued, "I still simply call him Dad," expressing her deep affection for him.

What particularly drew attention was the fact that he had never revealed that he was the father of a famous singer. Jang Yoon-jeong's father said, "In all the years I've lived, I've never once gone anywhere and said, 'I'm Jang Yoon-jeong's father.'"

In fact, even when someone who came to visit their home after they moved recognized Jang Yoon-jeong in a family photograph and asked, "Are you a fan?" he did not reveal the truth. Jang Yoon-jeong said her father explained away a photo of the two of them by claiming he had taken it with her because he was a member of her fan café, and eventually even said he was the fan café president, drawing laughs.

He was also uncomfortable receiving special treatment because of his daughter's name. Jang Yoon-jeong recounted how her father initially was not properly treated when he visited a restaurant alone, but the staff's attitude changed after they learned that he was Jang Yoon-jeong's father. However, she said he felt insulted and never went back to the restaurant.

Jang Yoon-jeong explained, "He hates being treated that way. At first they treated him one way, and then, after finding out who he was, they asked him to come back. He really hates that." Her father also admitted that he does not return to places once his identity becomes known.

The father-daughter conversation has drawn even more attention in light of the recent fraud case involving Jang Yoon-jeong's mother. Jang Yoon-jeong's estranged mother, Ms. Yuk Mo, was indicted on charges of defrauding an acquaintance of a total of 31 million won in three transactions between September 2024 and August 2025. She allegedly invoked her daughter, a famous singer, while soliciting the money for investment purposes. On the 10th, the Seoul Eastern District Court sentenced Ms. Yuk Mo to 10 months in prison. The court determined that the offense was serious in light of the methods used and the consequences, and that the victim had not been compensated.

According to information reported at the time, Jang Yoon-jeong stated that she had not been in direct contact with her mother for decades and warned people to be wary of further victims.

While one side involved a crime committed by invoking the daughter's name, the father had lived while concealing even the fact that he was Jang Yoon-jeong's dad, creating a striking contrast between the two.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.