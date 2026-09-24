"You look older on screen" Moon Chae-won flustered by comments about her appearance in person... "Is it really that different?"

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Actress Moon Chae-won drew attention after receiving an unexpected reaction to her appearance in person at a dumpling restaurant in Daegu.

On the 24th, a video titled "Moon Chae-won's Chuseok Visit to Her Hometown of Daegu: A Day Trip to Daegu by KTX" was uploaded to Moon Chae-won's YouTube channel.

In the video, Moon Chae-won visited her hometown of Daegu for Chuseok and looked back on memories from her childhood.

That day, Moon Chae-won visited a restaurant to try Daegu's famous flat mandu.

The owner, who saw Moon Chae-won in person, could not hide her surprise for a while before expressing her delight, saying, "I got goosebumps all over." She then made everyone laugh by asking, "Why does your face look different from how it does on screen?"

The owner explained that Moon Chae-won looked different in person, saying, "You appear a little more striking on screen. In person, you look gentler."

She then asked, "Is this what you normally look like?" Moon Chae-won replied, "I look even paler at home." The owner continued to marvel, saying, "Oh, you really surprised me. Seriously."

The owner also said that Moon Chae-won seemed somewhat more mature on screen than in person. "You do seem to look a little older on screen. Now that I see you, I guess you looked different depending on the role. Today, you look like a young student. You're like a doll," she said.

Moon Chae-won later shared the reaction to her appearance in person by asking viewers directly, "Everyone, do I really look that different from how I do on screen?"

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.