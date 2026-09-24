"46-Year-Old" Bae Doona: Has "Rapid Aging" Set In? Fans Say, "Her Face Looks Different" After She Reveals Her Truly Bare Face

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Bae Doona connected with fans in an unadorned look, while reactions continued online to her face, which appeared different from usual.

Recently, footage of Bae Doona's livestream has been circulating primarily on online communities. The video shows her chatting with fans in real time, offering a glimpse of Bae Doona in a more relaxed atmosphere than usual.

In the video, Bae Doona sits in front of the camera wearing a black see-through top and a short bob with full bangs. Instead of heavy makeup, she appeared to be wearing only some lip makeup and continued chatting with fans with a natural look.

Bae Doona also showed the items she had recently purchased. She brought a bag she had bought directly in front of the camera and displayed it while chatting comfortably with her fans.

After the video spread online, attention also turned to Bae Doona's face. Since she appeared with less makeup than usual and under natural lighting and filming angles, some netizens remarked on the unfamiliar atmosphere, saying, "Her face looks a little different."

Some people in particular reacted to Bae Doona's appearance by saying, "It seems her youthful image has changed," and, "Her overall vibe is different from before."

On the other hand, others continued to say that her minimally styled appearance actually highlighted Bae Doona's distinctive aura even more. Netizens commented, "She looks even cooler because she hasn't had cosmetic procedures," "It's nice to see her natural appearance," "She is more charming without makeup," and "She definitely has an atmosphere of her own."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.