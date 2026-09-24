"You Traveled While Your Son Was on Antibiotics for Six Months?" Hey Jini Explains Controversy Over 'Going to Busan Without Her Second Child'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Children's content creator Hey Jini personally explained the circumstances surrounding her trip after leaving behind her sick second son.

On the 24th, a video titled "5-Million-Subscriber YouTuber Hey Jini! A Full Tour of Her 56-Pyeong Luxury House (Parenting Concerns, Controversy Explained)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Unpleasantly Nosy Sister.'

Hey Jini personally explained why she had once gone on a family trip without her second son, Seung-yu.

According to Hey Jini, Seung-yu was suffering from severe otitis media at the time and had been taking antibiotics for an extended period because he was not recovering easily. She said, "I think he took them for about six months," adding that she had been paying especially close attention to her child's health.

Hey Jini explained, "We were being extremely cautious at the time, so if he showed even the slightest sign of a cold or any symptoms, we would always leave him at home."

Meanwhile, she had made plans to travel to Busan for an appointment with an outside acquaintance, and there was also an itinerary related to her husband's birthday. Hey Jini said, "We had planned to stay for several nights, but then we thought, 'This won't work,' so we decided to go for just one night and two days and came back."

However, Seung-yu did not appear in the vlog released after the trip, which increased viewers' curiosity. She explained that criticism followed after the video showed both that the child had been sick and that his parents had traveled to Busan.

Hey Jini explained the background to their decision at the time, saying, "We weren't comfortable traveling without our son either, but my parents were at home with Seung-yu. Since canceling the appointment would have affected several things, we decided to stay for just one night and two days and come back quickly." She added, "But I think there were some people who wondered, 'Did you really have to go on a trip when the baby was sick?'"

Lee Ji-hye empathized, saying that parents raising two children also need time to focus on just one child.

Lee Ji-hye said, "You can focus on one child, take just that child out, and come back. You can also take only your second child out. Having raised children myself, I understand that such time is necessary."

Hey Jini agreed, saying, "Apparently, there's something called an 'only-child day.'" She explained the significance of parents spending time alone with one child in families raising several children, adding, "When you always have a second or third child like this..."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.