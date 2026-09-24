'Divorced' Hong Jin-kyung: What Has Changed? She Is Heading Alone to the Camino de Santiago for Chuseok

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] TV personality Hong Jin-kyung said she would set out alone on the Camino de Santiago (the Way of St. James) during this year's Chuseok holiday.

Hong Jin-kyung revealed her plans for this year's Chuseok while speaking by phone with math instructor Seungje Jeong on her YouTube content on the 24th.

The two recalled meeting during Chuseok last year. When Hong Jin-kyung said, "We met during Chuseok last year. We should meet again this Chuseok, but I'm going to the Camino de Santiago," Seungje Jeong immediately responded, "Why again? Why would you do that?" prompting laughter.

Hong Jin-kyung especially surprised listeners by saying she would make this pilgrimage alone. When Seungje Jeong asked again, "Alone?" Hong Jin-kyung replied, "Yes," to which he responded, "What's gotten into you? Something has really changed in your life."

Hong Jin-kyung also opened up about why she decided to walk the Camino de Santiago. She explained, "I thought I needed to change a little after I get back, so I'm going there to have a conversation with myself."

She plans to take time to reflect on herself while walking the pilgrimage route, which stretches for hundreds of kilometers. Despite Hong Jin-kyung's serious confession, Seungje Jeong quipped, "Just do that at home. Why go all the way there?" drawing big laughs.

The two continued their lively conversation, discussing Hong Jin-kyung's junior colleagues, Seungje Jeong's radio show, and songs.

Hong Jin-kyung also told Seungje Jeong that she was currently filming a vlog inside a car. When Seungje Jeong did not seem to mind being filmed, Hong Jin-kyung said, "Great. I'll listen to your songs on the way, too," and mentioned his song "When Can I Love."

Even amid their characteristically cheerful conversation, Hong Jin-kyung's statement that she would walk the Camino de Santiago alone "to have a conversation with myself" drew attention. Since she also said she thought she needed to "change a little" after completing the pilgrimage, there is growing interest in how she will spend the long journey.

Meanwhile, Hong Jin-kyung married a businessman five years older than her in 2003, but the couple divorced last year after 22 years of marriage. The divorce became known in August 2025, and her agency said at the time that the two had already amicably ended their marriage several months earlier.

Hong Jin-kyung first met her ex-husband in 1998 and married him after dating him for about five years. They welcomed their daughter, Rael, in 2010. While speaking about the divorce, she said, "We didn't split up because of one person's fault. We said, 'Let's try living differently now.'" She also said that Rael respected her parents' decision.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.