Joo Sang-wook, Husband of Cha Ye-ryun, Sets 9-Year-Old Daughter In-a on an "Entertainment-Industry Roadmap"... "Idol Trainee → Acting in Senior Year of High School"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Joo Sang-wook revealed his side as a doting father, envisioning his daughter In-a's debut in the entertainment industry after watching her first pictorial shoot.

On the 24th, Joo Sang-wook and Cha Ye-ryun joined their daughter In-a for their first family pictorial shoot. Afterward, the family shared a meal and talked about their experience that day.

The parents showered In-a with praise for her performance in her first full-scale pictorial shoot. Joo Sang-wook and Cha Ye-ryun praised their daughter, saying, "Today's MVP is Joo In-a" and "In-a did it all."

Even during the meal, Cha Ye-ryun's attention was focused entirely on her daughter. She brought out the sesame oil sauce In-a likes and personally cooked food for her in tomato broth, saying, "I'll take care of In-a, so eat." She drew attention by taking care of her daughter first without even starting her own meal.

The conversation naturally turned to the day's pictorial shoot. Joo Sang-wook marveled, "In-a worked hard. I'm amazed that she did so well despite it being her first time." Cha Ye-ryun was equally surprised by her daughter's talent, saying, "I was actually surprised, too. It was her first shoot like this, wasn't it? She performs well in real-world situations."

Joo Sang-wook then took it a step further. He said seriously, "That's why I'm thinking about it," before asking, "Should I have her try modeling?" His comment drew laughter.

Joo Sang-wook's confidence in his daughter did not end there. "I guarantee that once this pictorial comes out, agencies will contact her within a few days," he predicted. Those around them continued discussing In-a's possible career path: "An idol? An actress? A model?"

Joo Sang-wook already had his own version of an "In-a entertainment-industry roadmap." He shared his thoughts, saying, "Whether it works out or not, I think becoming an idol trainee would be best," and added, "As an idol trainee, she can learn many things that other children her age do not get to learn."

As for acting, he even mentioned a specific timeline: "Maybe around college? Around her senior year of high school." Those around them burst out laughing, saying, "He has everything planned out" and "He has the whole timeline mapped out."

Cha Ye-ryun, however, emphasized that her daughter's choice comes first. She said, "In-a's opinion is still important," and Joo Sang-wook also deferred to his daughter that day, saying, "In-a should do everything she wants to do."

Meanwhile, Joo Sang-wook and Cha Ye-ryun married in 2017 and have a daughter, In-a, who was born in 2018. The three recently took their first family pictorial with POLHAM and POLHAMKIDS, sharing a glimpse of their close-knit family life.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.