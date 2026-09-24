Hwang Jung-eum Gains '6 kg' After Just One Trip... Then Starts Working Out

[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Hwang Jung-eum resumed working out after revealing that she had gained about 6 kg following a trip.

On the 24th, Hwang Jung-eum posted a photo of herself after working out on her social media account and wrote, "It was my first workout in four months. Thank you so much today, trainer."

In the photo, Hwang Jung-eum takes a mirror selfie in comfortable workout clothes. Wearing light-blue sunglasses with her tousled hair, she drew attention with a refreshed expression, as if she had just finished exercising for the first time in a while.

The swift return to exercise has drawn attention, especially since she had confessed just a day earlier that her weight had risen to 57 kg after a trip and declared that she would go on a diet.

On the 23rd, a video titled "The Day I Shopped for Underwear at Namdaemun Market" was posted on Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel, "Hwang Jung-eum."

While visiting Namdaemun Market that day, Hwang Jung-eum showed interest in acupressure slippers, saying they could help with dieting.

She directly addressed her appearance, which had recently become a topic of discussion, saying, "I've gained a lot of weight. You saw it online, right? I weighed 57 kg then."

Hwang Jung-eum had recently attracted attention after posting photos taken during a trip that showed her looking different from before. She subsequently revealed her weight at the time.

She said, "I left weighing 51–52 kg and came back at 57 kg," revealing that she had gained about 6 kg during the trip.

She also set a specific target weight down to the decimal point. Hwang Jung-eum said, "Clothes fit me best when I weigh 51.7 kg," adding, "I want to lose weight until I reach 51.7 kg."

After revealing that she had resumed working out just one day later following a four-month break, she appears to have begun actively managing her weight.

Her goal is to lose more than 5 kg, going from 57 kg to 51.7 kg—the weight she considers optimal for how her clothes fit.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum has been communicating with fans through her personal YouTube channel, where she shares glimpses of her daily life and candid stories. She has two sons.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.