Hong Jin-kyung Sets the Record Straight on the Late Choi Jin-sil's "Auntie" Rumor: "She Wasn't a Sitter, but Jin-sil's Friend"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Hong Jin-kyung revealed her close bond with the "Auntie," a longtime acquaintance of the late Choi Jin-sil who cared for Choi Jin-sil's children, and directly addressed misunderstandings surrounding her.

On the 24th, while filming content for her YouTube channel, Hong Jin-kyung called Auntie. Auntie said that passing the Seomjin River had made her think of Hong Jin-kyung, and Hong had called to check on her. She expressed her affection, saying, "You all helped me keep going."

Hong Jin-kyung explained that Auntie had cared for the children, including Choi Jin-sil's daughter Choi Jun-hee, like family for many years. When Hong Jin-kyung said, "You raised them as if they were your own children," Auntie modestly replied that she had not done it alone and credited the help of those around her.

The two also recalled Choi Jun-hee's wedding, which took place in May. Hong Jin-kyung explained, "After the wedding, we all gathered, including our Auntie's daughters, and had a get-together." Auntie recalled the occasion, saying, "You did wonderfully. It's so beautiful to see all of us gathered like this."

After ending the call, Hong Jin-kyung provided more details about the relationship between Auntie and Choi Jin-sil. According to Hong Jin-kyung, their connection began before Choi Jin-sil became a top star. Hong Jin-kyung said, "Jin-sil used to live in a neighborhood called Garyeon-dong. Then an advertisement suddenly aired with the line, 'A man is what a woman makes him,' and she became a star overnight without even being able to move away from there."

She continued, "Auntie lived next door to Jin-sil. Auntie ran a jewelry store, and after closing up, she would come over to Jin-sil's house every day." She explained, "Auntie is such a bright and wonderful person. Jin-sil also loved being with her."

There were also times when Auntie drove Choi Jin-sil to the broadcasting station when she had to get there urgently. Hong Jin-kyung emphasized, "Later, even television station producers would call Auntie," describing her as "the person who stood by Choi Jin-sil during the greatest renaissance of her career."

Above all, Hong Jin-kyung made clear that their relationship was not simply one in which Auntie helped Choi Jin-sil with work. She explained, "Jin-sil told her everything, including her personal worries. She was a friend—a friend."

She also addressed some of the rumors surrounding Auntie. Hong Jin-kyung said, "When people who don't know the truth say that Auntie was someone who looked after Jun-hee or something, Auntie's children were extremely upset," emphasizing that Auntie was "someone who has cared for the children out of love all these years."

Rumors surrounding Auntie resurfaced around Choi Jun-hee's wedding.

On May 16, Choi Jun-hee held her wedding ceremony at a hotel in Gangnam, Seoul, with a non-celebrity partner who was 11 years older. That day, her older brother Choi Hwan-hee walked her down the aisle while holding her hand in place of their late parents. Hong Jin-kyung, along with Lee Young-ja, Lee So-ra, Uhm Jung-hwa and Jeong Sun-hee, also attended to celebrate the marriage. They had all been particularly close to the late Choi Jin-sil.

During this period, various online speculations arose about Auntie, who had a close relationship with Choi Jun-hee. In particular, claims spread that Auntie had previously worked at Choi Jin-sil's home as a "sitter" or housekeeper, prompting Choi Jun-hee to directly refute them.

Shortly after the wedding, Choi Jun-hee shared a conversation she had with her family, saying, "The whole family is furious." Referring to Auntie, she added, "They are saying ridiculous things about her being a sitter and whatnot," indicating that she would take action if baseless claims continued to spread.

Choi Jun-hee had previously expressed her special affection for Auntie when announcing her marriage. She had given Auntie a letter that said, "Thank you for giving me so much, teaching me so much, and showing me how to live in this world," and, "Thank you for raising me with all the love in the universe."

Meanwhile, Choi Jin-sil passed away in 2008. Since then, her close friends, including Hong Jin-kyung, have continued to maintain ties with siblings Choi Hwan-hee and Choi Jun-hee.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.