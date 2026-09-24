"The Guest Stole the Spotlight": Lee Seung-chul Gets Wry After 182-cm Park Bo-gum Appears — "You Have to Be Tall First; Singing Well Doesn't Matter"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] Actor Park Bo-gum made a surprise appearance at singer Lee Seung-chul's 40th-anniversary debut concert, drawing enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

The KBS 2TV Chuseok special "Your Life Is a Never-Ending Story – Lee Seung-chul," which aired on the 24th, featured a special stage looking back on Lee Seung-chul's musical career.

During the performance, Park Bo-gum appeared onstage wearing a white suit. He sat down at the piano and began singing Lee Seung-chul's "I Will Give You All" while playing the instrument, later joining Lee for a duet.

A huge roar immediately erupted from the audience when Park Bo-gum appeared. After the performance, Lee Seung-chul welcomed him, saying, "You are the best gift for everyone who came today."

Lee Seung-chul then joked, "It feels like the guest has become the star. No matter how well you sing every day, it doesn't matter. You have to be tall first." He also said, "I wanted to keep him seated at the piano and talk, but the director insisted that he stand beside me," drawing laughs as he referred to the 182-cm-tall Park Bo-gum.

After the performance, Park Bo-gum shared his thoughts, saying, "This stage makes me so nervous. You didn't look nervous at all, senior."

The two stars' connection was also revealed. Lee Seung-chul explained that, after asking Park Bo-gum to appear in one of his music videos, he later performed with him on "The Seasons: Park Bo-gum's Cantabile." A video of the two performers reportedly surpassed 14 million views.

Park Bo-gum said, "I'm honored. After I sang with you once, many people enjoyed it," adding, "People even sent us videos of themselves watching that video. I was grateful that they watched it with smiles for no particular reason."

He continued, "Next time, I'd like to do a proper duet with you. If I can grow further and add my voice, it would be an honor even to think about it," expressing his respect for Lee Seung-chul.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.