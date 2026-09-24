'Lee Da-in's husband♥' Lee Seung-gi quietly launches new YouTube channel amid a 10.5 billion won legal dispute: "Daily life raising his 31-month-old daughter"

[Sportschosun | Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Lee Seung-gi has launched a new YouTube channel and candidly shared his daily life as “Dad Lee Seung-gi.” From raising his 31-month-old daughter to discussing how his habits have changed since marriage, he previewed a more relatable side of himself, distinct from his existing official channel.

On the 24th, Lee Seung-gi released his first video on a YouTube channel called “Lee Seung-gi-i.” Titled “Sorry, I’m Lee Seung-gi—I Wanted to Do YouTube,” the video showed him discussing the channel’s direction with the production team before launching its main content.

When asked how he had been doing lately, Lee Seung-gi replied, "These days, my life is really just two things: work and family." He added, "At home, I do my share of the childcare, and when the weekend comes, I take the baby out," describing how he has been focusing on work and parenting.

He also proudly talked about his daughter’s rapid growth now that she is 31 months old. Lee Seung-gi said, "She runs so well and talks incredibly well. As I remember it, it completely took off when she was two. All of a sudden, her words just started pouring out—‘bababak.’"

He expressed confidence in his parenting skills as well. Lee Seung-gi said, "I’m good at parenting," adding, "Parenting can’t be faked. The hands and actions of someone who has actually done it are different. You can’t just talk your way through it." His remarks drew laughter.

He continued, "These days, all I do is sing and take care of my child. There really are only two things: singing and parenting."

His 31-month-old daughter is already an enthusiastic viewer of “singer Lee Seung-gi.” Lee Seung-gi revealed, "She watches my videos a lot. She keeps watching videos of Dad and the times I went on television and sang. Even in the car, she keeps asking me to play them."

He also shared how his daughter understands her father’s profession. Lee Seung-gi said, "I don’t know whether she understands the concept of television, but she knows that her dad is a person who sings."

He drew attention by adding, "She never says anything like that in front of me, but I hear that she sometimes tells people at kindergarten, ‘My dad is a singer,’" and, "Apparently, she says it as if she’s really proud." At home, she also asks, "Show me Dad singing," prompting him to show her videos of his performances.

Marriage and parenting have also brought an unexpected change. Speaking about how he spends time alone, Lee Seung-gi said, "I’ve developed that habit. I just really like the time I spend driving," explaining that he sometimes drives without a specific destination.

He said his attitude toward money has changed as well. "I used to always fill up at the nearest gas station, but since getting married, I at least look around first," he said. "After doing that once or twice, I really stopped filling up at expensive places." The production team even responded, "You’ve changed a lot."

The new YouTube channel is expected to pursue relaxed and unpretentious content rather than a flashy launch. Lee Seung-gi explained, "It’s a process of showing people the human Lee Seung-gi," adding, "I said at the beginning that we shouldn’t promote it too much. I said we should start quietly."

He added, "Even if it doesn’t work out, I want us to be able to say that we just did it for fun and had fun," and joked, "Let’s not promote it actively. I’m afraid someone might find out." At the same time, he made the others laugh by saying, "It would be a little awkward if our only subscribers were our families and us."

The process of choosing the channel’s name was also revealed. When “Boring Lee Seung-gi” emerged as one of the candidates, Lee Seung-gi laughed and said, "Let’s set expectations as low as possible," before worrying, "If you call someone who’s no fun ‘no fun,’ isn’t that basically insulting them?"

He also admitted that taking on a personal YouTube channel for the first time was difficult. Lee Seung-gi said, "YouTube is hard. It’s really hard," adding, "The people who have succeeded through this are amazing. I have complete respect for them."

Regarding future content, he said, "Let’s focus on things people can simply watch and laugh at, then let it all wash away and feel refreshed."

Meanwhile, Lee Seung-gi remains embroiled in a legal dispute with Cha Ga-won, chairman of P.ARK Group, who formerly led his agency BPM Entertainment. In August, Lee filed a complaint against Cha on allegations of embezzlement under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes. Lee’s side is reportedly raising issues over unsettled payments and financial matters involving his former agency, as well as construction costs for a newly built building in Jangchung-dong, Seoul.

A separate dispute is also continuing over a jeonse lease contract worth 10.5 billion won signed with Cha and his wife. In 2024, Lee moved into a villa owned by Cha and his wife in Hannam-dong, Seoul, with a 10.5 billion won deposit. However, he reportedly had not received the deposit back by the contract’s expiration last August. Lee’s side has also previously stated that it plans to take legal action over the return of the jeonse deposit.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.