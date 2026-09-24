The Apartment Next Door Costs KRW 1.7 Billion... Choi Hwa-jung's YouTube Producer Reveals a Bangi-dong Home Purchased for KRW 575 Million

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Broadcaster Choi Hwa-jung visited her YouTube producer's new home in Bangi-dong, drawing attention.

On the 24th, a video titled 'Why Choi Hwa-jung's YouTube Producer Used Maximum Leverage to Buy an 18-Pyeong Old Apartment in Jamsil for XX Billion Won (+Seokchon Lake, World Tower)' was uploaded to Choi Hwa-jung's YouTube channel.

That day, Choi Hwa-jung visited her YouTube producer's new home in Bangi-dong.

The producer's home was in a villa on the third floor, and the building did not have an elevator. When Choi Hwa-jung asked, "There isn't an elevator?" she responded positively, saying, "That's even better. I'll get to walk around. It will automatically give me some exercise."

After entering the home, she admired its charmingly decorated interior, saying, "It looks like a comic book" and "It's so beautiful." After seeing the clean and spacious kitchen, she added, "These days, the kitchen is basically the main feature."

The home's purchase price was also revealed. The producer said he bought it for "KRW 575 million." Its exclusive floor area was 18 pyeong.

The producer said his wife had personally searched for homes for about two years. He also explained that, after looking into jeonse rentals, they found that the gap between the jeonse deposit and the purchase price was not very large, so they took out a loan and bought the home.

Choi Hwa-jung said, "This is in Bangi-dong, but it feels enormous for an 18-pyeong home," before adding, "It's not cheap. I suppose that's because of the good location." Producer Lee Seok-ro explained, "The apartment right next door is apparently KRW 1.7 billion." After looking around the home and its surroundings, Choi Hwa-jung said, "But the surroundings here are good."

The surprise was that the bedroom also had a small bathroom. Choi Hwa-jung and Producer Lee Seok-ro were astonished, saying, "Is this really 18 pyeong? That's incredible."

After touring the entire home, the cost of the interior renovation was also disclosed. The producer said the renovation cost approximately KRW 25 million, and Choi Hwa-jung marveled, "You did such a great job for so little money."

Choi Hwa-jung then looked around the nursery for the couple's soon-to-be-born baby and exclaimed, "It's so, so beautiful." She also congratulated them by giving them a cash gift she had brought herself.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.