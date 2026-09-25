"Yeon-woo Got His Gifted DNA from Mom"—Jang Yoon-jeong Once Gave Up on a Gifted Program Because She Couldn’t Afford 300,000 Won

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong’s father opened up about a lifelong regret, recalling the things he could not provide for his daughter because of their difficult financial circumstances.

On the 24th, a video titled "What It Means to Live as Jang Yoon-jeong’s Dad" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Janggongjang Jang Yoon-jeong." In the video, Jang Yoon-jeong met her father, Jang Dong-soo, for a meal ahead of the Chuseok holiday, and the two reminisced about the past.

Jang Yoon-jeong asked why her father had waited so long after her debut to attend one of her performances for the first time. He explained that it was not because he did not want to see her perform, but because he simply could not bear to watch. Upbeat songs were fine, he said, but whenever Jang Yoon-jeong began singing a sad song, his heart ached so much that he could not stay until the end.

Her father then suddenly brought up her childhood. He said, "If I could go back 30 or 40 years, when Yoon-jeong was three or four and I was in my early 30s, I would find out what you liked and make it happen for you, even if I had to give my life," adding, "I couldn't give her even one-tenth of what she wanted. That has become a lifelong regret."

Jang Yoon-jeong was also surprised to hear her father’s innermost feelings for the first time. When she said, "Dad, you’ve never talked about this before," he confessed, "If I had been able to spend what I had only on making a living and on my children, I would have done anything for them. It hurts so much and fills me with regret that I couldn’t."

In fact, Jang Yoon-jeong and her father faced many moments when financial difficulties forced them to give things up. Jang Yoon-jeong recalled passing the entrance test for a gifted education program as a child, but ultimately being unable to attend because they could not afford the cost. The amount needed at the time was about 300,000 won, while her father’s monthly salary was approximately 250,000 won.

Recalling that time, her father said he was amazed to see his daughter breeze through the test, thinking, "Why is she solving these so easily? How does she know so much?" But even after she passed, they could not afford the fees.

Jang Yoon-jeong said, "That was the first thing I couldn’t do," and recalled another memory. As a child, she had told him, "Dad, I want to learn the gayageum." Her father managed to buy her a gayageum that cost 250,000 won. She performed onstage after just three months, but he said he could not continue supporting her because they could not afford the lesson fees.

He was not in a position to fully support his daughter’s dream of becoming a singer from the outset, either. When Jang Yoon-jeong said she wanted to become a singer, her father gave her a dose of reality, saying, "You have to be born to be a singer. There are so many people who sing as well as you do." However, after she entered a singing competition and won the grand prize, he finally recognized her potential.

Jang Yoon-jeong later moved to Seoul on her own. What awaited her, however, was a harsh reality. She described the place where she lived at the time as "a truly unbelievable place where cockroaches lived." She could not pay the electricity and gas bills, so the heating barely worked. Stories of Jang Yoon-jeong struggling so much during college that she could not afford heating costs had also been reported in the past.

Her father’s solution was to let his daughter sleep in his car. Jang Yoon-jeong recalled, "He came to Seoul so I could sleep somewhere warm. We turned on the heater and slept in the car together. Dad sat in the driver’s seat, and I slept in the passenger seat."

When morning came, her father had to leave for work again. He did not say anything special. Jang Yoon-jeong said, "It got a little warmer in the morning, and Dad had to go to work, so he left. He just said, ‘I’m off,’ and went," adding, "Then he came back again at night and let me sleep there."

Although he could not afford to put his daughter in a warm room, her father went to her every night so he could at least turn on the heater in his own car for her.

Her father also explained why he did not show his emotions in front of her at the time. He believed that he could not afford to let his feelings out if he was going to endure their difficult reality. Jang Yoon-jeong, too, vividly remembered how her father came to see her every night.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong married announcer Do Kyung-wan in 2013, and they have one son and one daughter. Their first son, Do Yeon-woo, has demonstrated exceptional talent, even attending a gifted camp at Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.