"Great-Granddaughter of a Righteous Army Commander," Actress Han Soo-yeon to Unveil Previously Unreleased Materials on Her Maternal Great-Grandfather's Armed Struggle Against Japanese Rule for the First Time; Appears in KFN Plus Chuseok Special

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kwon Young-han] Actress Han Soo-yeon will unveil previously unreleased records about the life and righteous army activities of her maternal great-grandfather, Kim Sun-oh, an anti-Japanese Righteous Army commander, for the first time on the 25th.

The Defense Media Agency's KFN Plus will spotlight the anti-Japanese activities of Righteous Army Commander Kim Sun-oh, Han Soo-yeon's maternal great-grandfather, as well as newly identified, previously unreleased records in its Chuseok special "Righteous Army Commander Kim Sun-oh: A Pledge Toward Independence" on the 25th. In particular, "Uirim" and "Historical Record of Righteous Army Commander Kim Sun-oh," which Han Soo-yeon and Joo Gye-woon, head of "Dongnip Itda," discovered through two years of research, will be unveiled for the first time.

Kim Sun-oh was a soldier-turned-Righteous Army commander who served in the Gongju Jinwi Force of the Korean Empire. When Japan forcibly disbanded the Korean Empire's military in 1907, he gathered approximately 80 righteous army fighters in Daepyeong-ri, Geumnam-myeon, Yeongi County, and launched an armed struggle against Japanese rule. He later expanded his activities from Gongju and Nonsan to the Suncheon area in South Jeolla Province. Records show that the size of his force eventually grew to as many as 400.

The newly identified materials shed light on Kim Sun-oh's enlistment in the military, the forced disbandment of the Korean Empire's army, the uprising and early activities of his righteous army, his life after liberation, and his family relationships—subjects that were difficult to understand based solely on documents produced by the Japanese colonial authorities.

One newly revealed anecdote recounts how Righteous Army Commander Kim Sun-oh disguised himself as an egg seller, entered a Japanese military position, fed the troops false information, and then lured them into an ambush and annihilated them. The program also shares the story that he never cut his topknot, which bore the marks of the many battles he fought against the Japanese army.

The program will also reveal the life of Kim Sun-oh and his family's history as passed down to Han Soo-yeon since childhood. It recounts how the Righteous Army commander was wounded during his anti-Japanese activities and narrowly escaped death several times. Even after losing his eyesight to Japanese bullets, he reportedly went to a marketplace after hearing the news of liberation in 1945, shouted "Long Live Independence!" and celebrated.

The program also portrays the sacrifices endured by the families of independence activists, including relatives who had to support the household in Kim Sun-oh's place while living under surveillance by the Japanese colonial authorities, and a daughter who was unable to continue her education because she had to care for her father.

Han Soo-yeon said, "I was more deeply moved than ever because, through the Defense Media Agency, I felt as though I had returned to my maternal great-grandfather, Righteous Army Commander Kim Sun-oh, the military service number that had been taken from him by the Japanese colonial authorities 120 years ago."

The Defense Media Agency's KFN Plus Chuseok special of "Mike On Air," featuring Han Soo-yeon, will be released on its YouTube channel on the 25th.

Reporter Kwon Young-han kwonfilm@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.