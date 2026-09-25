Park So-jin Sparks Hilarious Confusion Between Her Real-Life Husband Lee Dong-ha and 'Secretary Nam': "Which One Is the Real One—the Left?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Park So-jin, formerly of Girl's Day, shared a playful photo featuring her real-life husband, Lee Dong-ha, alongside his signature character, Secretary Nam.

On the 24th, Park So-jin posted several four-cut photo booth pictures taken with her husband, Lee Dong-ha, on social media.

The photos drew even more attention because Park So-jin personally chose the "Secretary Nam frame" from the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) drama Manager Kim, which recently attracted attention through Lee Dong-ha's appearance. In Manager Kim, Lee Dong-ha played Secretary Nam, the chief secretary to Ju Gangchan, played by Joo Sang-wook, leaving a strong impression with his cold gaze and relentless action scenes.

In the released photos, Park So-jin makes playful expressions beside a frame showing Secretary Nam Lee Dong-ha standing expressionlessly in a black suit. She grabs Secretary Nam's ear and even brings a fist to her mouth, playfully teaching the fearsome character a lesson and making viewers laugh.

Park So-jin also added the caption, "I was teaching the swaggering Secretary Nam a lesson by biting his fist, but then the potato came out and scared me." The "potato" is a detail that viewers of Manager Kim would immediately recognize. In the drama, Secretary Nam left a powerful impression by brutally torturing Gold Tooth, played by Jo Bok-rae. The scene became a major talking point as one of the defining moments demonstrating Secretary Nam's ruthlessness.

But that was not the end of it. Park So-jin even brought her real-life husband, Lee Dong-ha, into the photo booth. When Secretary Nam on screen and the real-life Lee Dong-ha appeared in the same frame, she cheekily wrote, "Which one is the real one—the one on the left or the one on the right?"

In another photo, the couple posed cheek to cheek and made hearts with their hands, showing their sweet side. Park So-jin captioned the picture, "Why does this have such a Haduri vibe?" evoking the nostalgic aesthetic of old-fashioned selfies.

Lee Dong-ha had portrayed a striking villain in the drama with an icy expression and a black suit, making his playful poses beside his wife a stark contrast. He previously revealed that he gained approximately 6–7 kilograms and devoted himself to action training for his role as Secretary Nam in Manager Kim.

Park So-jin has also actively supported her husband's work since Manager Kim began airing. Around the premiere, she posted a scene featuring Lee Dong-ha on social media, calling Secretary Nam "scary" and encouraging viewers to watch the show as it aired.

Meanwhile, Park So-jin and Lee Dong-ha met while appearing together in the 2021 drama The Night Shift: The Original. They began dating and married in November 2023.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.