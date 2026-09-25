Jang Yoon-jeong Broke Down While Holding on to Her Father at Seohae Bridge: “Are You Going to Die Alone, Leaving Me Behind? I Hurled a Barrage of Profanity at Him”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong and her father have opened up for the first time about the years they endured by holding on to each other through the darkest periods of their lives.

On the 24th, the YouTube channel “Janggongjang Jang Yoon-jeong” released a video titled “What It Means to Live as Jang Yoon-jeong’s Father.” Ahead of Chuseok, Jang Yoon-jeong met her father, Jang Dong-su, for a meal and looked back on family matters that had been difficult to discuss.

The two spoke about a time when their family was facing severe financial hardship. Jang Yoon-jeong, who had moved to Seoul alone to pursue her dream of becoming a singer, was also struggling to make ends meet. She could not even pay the gas bill at the home where she lived and was unable to heat it. After learning this, her father drove to Seoul so that his daughter could sleep somewhere warm.

Jang Yoon-jeong recalled, "I came to Seoul to let you sleep somewhere warm. We turned on the heater and slept in the car. Dad sat in the driver's seat, and I slept in the passenger seat." Her father would leave again in the morning to go to work, then return to see his daughter once more at night.

At the time, however, her father was also struggling to endure a reality that was difficult to bear. In response to his daughter's remark, "Dad used to go there every day," Jang Dong-su mentioned Seohae Bridge and confessed, "I went there twice, saying I was going to die." He then reflected on that period, saying, "Looking back now, it was a terribly irresponsible thing to do."

He had even considered giving up on life amid his financial difficulties, but leaving would not have made the problems disappear. Instead, he said he thought his daughter would have to shoulder the debts and difficult circumstances he left behind.

Her father said, "I was trying to escape because I couldn't hold on. I was running away," adding, "It was obvious that all of it would fall on her." Thinking about Jang Yoon-jeong being left alone after his departure, he could not bring himself to go through with it.

One moment in particular remained vivid in her father's memory. It was when he went to Seohae Bridge on a day of heavy snowfall. As snow fell so thickly that he could barely see ahead, he recalled hearing what sounded like Jang Yoon-jeong calling out to him from somewhere.

He looked back several times, but his daughter was nowhere to be seen. Then the thought, "Yoon-jeong is alone, isn't she?" suddenly crossed his mind, and he ultimately turned the car around and headed back to her.

Jang Yoon-jeong also recalled what happened at the time. After learning that her father had considered giving up on life, she said she became furious. For the young girl, the fear that she might lose her father erupted as anger.

Jang Yoon-jeong recalled, "I hurled profanity at my dad. I said, 'Have you lost your mind?'" She added that she had clung to him, saying, "If you're going to die, we should die together. Are you going to die alone? Are you going to leave me behind and die?"

The two embraced and cried throughout the night. Her father said her words helped him come to his senses once again.

As time passed, their roles were reversed. When her father collapsed after suffering a stroke, Jang Yoon-jeong became the one who held on to his life.

Jang Yoon-jeong said she did not usually call her father often, but one day she felt strangely compelled to phone him. During their conversation, she noticed that his speech sounded different from usual. She called back to check on his condition and sensed that something was wrong.

Her father was eventually found collapsed and received treatment at a hospital. Even during the treatment process, however, he repeatedly told his daughter, "I can't be of any help to you anymore, and I guess it's right for me to die now."

Jang Yoon-jeong held on to her father once again. She said, "Then who am I supposed to live with? I have no one but you." Those words left a deep impression on him.

Recalling that time, her father said, "When I thought about it, there was no one else in the world for me. She had only me, and I had only her."

Jang Yoon-jeong told her father, "Dad, I'm going to live too, so you live too. Okay?" He replied, "Okay, I understand." Her father later began rehabilitation on his own and started practicing how to move his body again.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong has previously revealed details of her complicated family history, including her parents' divorce and financial problems.

Jang Yoon-jeong's parents pursued divorce proceedings in 2013. At the time, she said on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s “Healing Camp, Aren't You Happy” that she had entrusted her parents with managing the money she earned during 10 years as a singer. She later discovered that there was no money left in her account and that she instead had a substantial amount of debt. At the time, Jang Yoon-jeong was living with her father.

Jang Yoon-jeong's side claimed at the time that financial problems had arisen because money managed by her mother had been used for her younger brother's business and other purposes. Her mother and younger brother, however, rebutted the claim, saying that allegations they had squandered the family's assets were untrue. The family conflict eventually escalated into a public war of words.

The divorce proceedings between Jang Yoon-jeong's parents ended with a mediated settlement in July of the same year. According to reports at the time, the two sides also reached an agreement on property-related issues. Jang Yoon-jeong's agency, however, explained that her parents had discussed divorce for a long time and had not separated solely because of financial problems.

Jang Yoon-jeong went on to maintain a particularly close relationship with her father. The video once again highlighted their special bond as it revealed how her father traveled to Seoul every night for his daughter during their difficult years and how the two had endured life's crises by holding on to each other.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.