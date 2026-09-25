'Muhan Company' Returns as an Official Drama After 10 Years... Park Myung-soo and Jeong Jun-ha Return in Their Original Roles

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The legendary popular segment 'Muhan Company' from 'Infinite Challenge' is returning—this time as a full-fledged drama.

On the 24th, Park Myung-soo and Jeong Jun-ha, known as 'Ha-Wa-Soo,' appeared on Park Mi-sun's YouTube channel and talked about their long-standing relationship dating back to their days on 'Infinite Challenge,' as well as their current activities.

During the conversation, Park Mi-sun mentioned Jeong Jun-ha's acting skills, prompting Park Myung-soo and Jeong Jun-ha to share some unexpected news. When Park Mi-sun said, "Jun-ha is a good actor," Park Myung-soo was told, "You're only bad at acting." He shot back, "I have no intention of being good at acting," while Park Mi-sun added jokingly, "You don't need acting. People don't expect it from you anyway," drawing laughter.

The two then revealed a surprise. Park Myung-soo and Jeong Jun-ha announced that they would appear together in a drama and brought up 'Muhan Company' again. Jeong Jun-ha explained, "We're doing a 'Muhan Company' drama. MBC is making it an eight-episode series," adding that it would be "a proper 20-minute drama."

Preparations for filming had already begun in earnest. When Jeong Jun-ha announced, "We finally have the script reading tomorrow," Park Myung-soo suddenly admitted, "I haven't even read the script." He then joked in his usual manner, "How much can people really expect from me?"

Jeong Jun-ha also revealed that Park Myung-soo has a distinctive acting style, saying, "When Myung-soo treats it as acting, he becomes a different person," and adding that he gets very nervous. Park Mi-sun advised Park Myung-soo not to think of it as acting and simply show his usual self.

The project mentioned by the two is 'Muhan Company–Ha-Wa-Soo Never Die.' It is a spinoff drama that reimagines the world of 'Muhan Company,' which won widespread popularity on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Infinite Challenge.' The series is scheduled to be released on Wavve this year. Park Myung-soo and Jeong Jun-ha will appear, carrying on their original characters.

'Muhan Company–Ha-Wa-Soo Never Die' follows the chaotic antics between 'Ha-Wa-Soo,' who have become ghosts bound to Muhan Company, and employees who believe that the pair are cursed. The bickering chemistry between Park Myung-soo and Jeong Jun-ha, which was central to the original 'Muhan Company,' is expected to continue in the new story.

Previously, 'Muhan Company' gained huge popularity as a sketch on 'Infinite Challenge' beginning in 2011, portraying the joys and sorrows of office workers at a fictional company. In 2016, it was expanded into 'Muhan Company–The Office Worker in Crisis,' featuring writer Kim Eun-hee and director Jang Hang-jun, and presented a drama format closer to a straight drama.

After roughly 10 years, 'Muhan Company' is set to meet viewers again as an independent drama. Attention is focused on how Park Myung-soo as 'Deputy General Manager Park' and Jeong Jun-ha as 'Manager Jeong' will return.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.