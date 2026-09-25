"Even If Something Went Wrong..." Moon Jaewan Reveals His Serious Thoughts on Wife Lee Ji-hye's Philtrum Reduction Surgery

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer and television personality Lee Ji-hye's husband's unexpected reaction at the time she underwent philtrum reduction surgery has drawn attention.

On the 24th, a video titled "5 Million-Subscriber YouTuber Hey Jini! A Full Tour of Her 56-Pyeong Luxury House (Childcare Concerns, Controversy Explained)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Mipjianheun Gwanjong Eonni."

The production team noted that the two women had many things in common, including their enjoyment of cosmetic procedures. Lee Ji-hye then asked Hey Jini, "I heard your goal for 2026 is to 'become elegantly beautiful.' What does that mean?"

Hey Jini confessed that she wanted to improve her appearance after giving birth. "I wanted to look more put-together," she said. "After having my second child, I wondered how I was supposed to fix everything. I was getting older, and after giving birth twice, my appearance really fell apart." She continued, "I wanted to look neat and polished. My goal was to define and tidy up my features," adding that she had undergone procedures including a hairline treatment.

When Lee Ji-hye asked, "Do you think you've become more elegantly beautiful?" Hey Jini instead asked Lee Ji-hye to recommend a clinic, prompting laughter.

Lee Ji-hye also shared her own experience. "I had thread lifting and also underwent a slight philtrum reduction surgery. I did various things," she said candidly.

At that point, Moon Jaewan brought up the time Lee Ji-hye had her philtrum reduction surgery and asked, "Didn't you learn something from going through it?" Lee Ji-hye replied, "It was tough," recalling what happened at the time.

They also discussed her husband's reaction immediately after the surgery. Lee Ji-hye recalled, "The day after the surgery, my husband and I looked at each other, and he smiled awkwardly while watching my reaction. I was so offended."

Moon Jaewan honestly revealed what had been going through his mind at the time. "To be honest, I even thought, 'Even if something went wrong with my wife, I should still love her. I should embrace everything,'" he said.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye made headlines late last year after showing off her changed appearance following philtrum reduction surgery.

In the early stages after the surgery, her mouth could not close properly, creating a somewhat awkward appearance and prompting various reactions online. The YouTube production team also responded candidly after seeing Lee Ji-hye at the time: "It looks less pronounced in person than in photos. People even said she looked like a rabbit or a mouse."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.