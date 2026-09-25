Season 22's Hyunsook Confirms Breakup with Season 16's Gwang-su: "My First Relationship After Divorce Was Awkward... We Decided to Go Our Separate Ways"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yu-na] Hyunsook from Season 22 of 'I'm Solo' personally announced that she had broken up with Gwang-su from Season 16.

On the 25th, Hyunsook shared her thoughts on appearing on JTBC's 'Love War' through her social media and announced that she and Gwang-su had decided to go their separate ways.

Hyunsook began by saying, "Hello. I am Kim So-yeon, who appeared in Episodes 12 and 13 of 'Love War.'" She then stated, "After learning about my shortcomings through the videos and reflecting on the panelists' advice, I have been spending a lot of time looking back on myself to correct the things I did wrong."

She continued, "It was my first relationship after my divorce, so I was lacking and inexperienced in many ways." She also confessed, "Because I started the relationship before I was mature enough, my own anxiety and emotional wounds made me more sensitive and emotional, and I sometimes made things difficult for the other person."

She added, "I will not use my past wounds as an excuse to blow small matters out of proportion emotionally. From now on, I will work to become much more mature in both my actions and my feelings."

She also shared her feelings about the criticism that followed the broadcast. Hyunsook said, "The flood of criticism immediately after the show made me feel deeply distressed, but at the same time, I believe this opportunity can help me correct myself and become more mature." She added, "I will take the feedback you have sent me to heart."

She then spoke directly about her relationship with Gwang-su. Hyunsook confirmed the breakup, saying, "Although we chose to continue seeing each other on the show, after filming, I decided that he and I should go our separate ways."

Hyunsook and Gwang-su recently appeared on JTBC's 'Love War,' where they drew attention by candidly opening up about the conflicts and concerns they experienced during their relationship.

After confronting the unvarnished reality of their relationship through the show, the two decided to continue seeing each other following deep consideration.

However, signs suggesting a breakup were later spotted on both of their social media accounts. Photos of Gwang-su and related posts were deleted from Hyunsook's account, while Gwang-su was also reportedly said to have removed photos taken with Hyunsook. The two were no longer following each other on social media.

Amid the breakup rumors, Hyunsook personally announced that they had decided to go their separate ways, confirming that their relationship had ended.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.