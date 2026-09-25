Ko Seung-jae's Social Media Account Suddenly Deleted... Go Ji-yong Takes Legal Action Against Ex-Wife Yang-Im Hur: "Don't Post Photos of Our Son"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] Ko Seung-jae, the son of Go Ji-yong, a former member of Sechs Kies, and his ex-wife, family medicine specialist Yang-Im Hur, appears to have deleted a social media account he recently created.

Last month, Ko Seung-jae opened a personal social media account and interacted with fans by sharing short videos of his daily life.

In particular, Ko Seung-jae drew attention by following only his mother, Yang-Im Hur, on the account. However, the account can no longer be found, suggesting that he has stopped using social media.

The disappearance of Ko Seung-jae's social media account has attracted attention because it coincided with an ongoing conflict between his parents, Go Ji-yong and Yang-Im Hur, over the posting of photos and videos of their son.

Go Ji-yong recently took legal action against Yang-Im Hur, seeking an injunction against interference with visitation and requesting that she not post photos or videos of their son on social media or elsewhere.

Through his agency, Go Ji-yong stated, "I could no longer tolerate her ignoring warnings about her refusal to let me see the child and her violation of child protection laws, as well as using the child to promote the hospital."

Yang-Im Hur had previously shared glimpses of her daily life with her son through social media and YouTube.

Go Ji-yong and Yang-Im Hur married in 2013 and welcomed their son, Ko Seung-jae, the following year. The three appeared together on KBS 2TV's "The Return of Superman" in 2017 and received widespread affection from viewers. However, last July, they belatedly revealed that they had divorced two years earlier. The two have since become involved in a legal dispute over child support and visitation with their son.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.