Jung Mi-ae Says She Was Unaware of Sim Soo-bong's Alleged Jab: "I Only Greeted Her After the Performance"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jung Mi-ae's side has commented on allegations that singer Sim Soo-bong took a jab at her years ago.

On the 23rd, the YouTube channel 'Respect Lee Jin-ho' posted a video titled "[Exclusive] 'They Said It Was Because of Kim Dahyun's Performance...' Sim Soo-bong Takes Another Jab at Junior Jung Mi-ae? The Full Story Revealed Through Direct Reporting."

Recently, speculation spread online that Sim Soo-bong had publicly criticized not only junior singer Kim Dahyun but also Jung Mi-ae several years ago, sparking controversy. Netizen A said, "At a performance in Daegu several years ago, singer Jung Mi-ae came on first, when she was not popular, and did her best to liven up the atmosphere. But when Sim Soo-bong came on afterward, she said, 'Is that person a singer too?'"

A said, "She said, 'Don't put someone with such a loud voice in front of me.' I thought it was very strange even then, but she made another comment like that this time. Even if she didn't like them, shouldn't a senior set an example so junior singers can grow?" Additional comments from netizens who said they had attended the performance followed, lending weight to A's claim.

Lee Jin-ho said it was true that the two had appeared onstage together at a banking-sector event in Daegu. According to an event official, Sim Soo-bong's health was poor at the time. Citing the official, Lee Jin-ho said, "They say Sim Soo-bong's legs were extremely uncomfortable. She did not appear to be in good condition and was reportedly so unwell that she had to move around in a wheelchair."

Lee Jin-ho also checked with Jung Mi-ae's side. A representative for Jung Mi-ae told him, "It is true that such an event took place, but as we were coming offstage, I did not personally hear Ms. Sim Soo-bong make that remark. All I did was greet her after the performance."

Meanwhile, Sim Soo-bong sparked controversy on the 20th by publicly criticizing 19-year-old junior singer Kim Dahyun onstage after Dahyun had performed. Sim Soo-bong said, "The woman who sang before me made my head spin. Is her manager here?" She continued, "It seems that young lady doesn't know what singing is—or what life is. Listening to her song was so difficult that I had to say this in front of all of you. Please don't send anyone out in front of me as a performer from now on. Singing is not something you can do so carelessly." Although criticism poured in over her public rebuke of a young junior singer, public opinion appeared to turn after people saw Kim Dahyun's performance. The controversy intensified after it emerged that Sim Soo-bong had made similar comments about Jung Mi-ae's performance when Jung was still unknown.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.