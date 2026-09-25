"140 Million Won in Monthly Sales": EXID's Hyelin Diagnosed with Hair Loss After Running a Taco Shop: "My Scalp Is Bleeding"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] EXID's Hyelin was shocked after being diagnosed with hair loss.

On the 24th, the YouTube channel "Hyeonsaeng Mode Queen Ji-hyun" uploaded a video titled "I Opened a Salon, and My Very First Customer Has 'Hair Loss'..."

EXID's Hyelin asked Lee Ji-hyun for scalp care. "I wish I could split myself into four," Hyelin said, revealing that she has been busy working as a musical performer, running a taco shop, working as a DJ and promoting as an idol. She opened a taco shop last March, becoming a food-service entrepreneur. She later made headlines after saying on a YouTube channel, "My average monthly sales are 140 million won, and after subtracting all expenses, my net profit is 40 million won."

Shocked, Lee Ji-hyun asked, "Do you even sleep?" She then exclaimed, "You'll die at this rate. You're only getting away with it because you're still young. If you keep living like this, you'll really die." Hyelin explained her scalp concerns, saying, "After repeatedly bleaching my hair for a long time, my scalp has become extremely weak. I came in with thin hair and a sensitive scalp." Lee Ji-hyun examined Hyelin's hair with a scalp camera. Her scalp was highly irritated and red. Lee Ji-hyun stressed, "Your hair follicles are hurting. We need to address the redness and sensitivity first," adding, "They're practically bleeding right now. Are you going to keep wearing hair extensions? You absolutely need to switch to hairpieces."

Hyelin was even diagnosed with hair loss. Lee Ji-hyun said, "Scalp care is urgently needed. The hair extensions may be causing the pain. I'll nourish your scalp with quality products while minimizing irritation and soothe it." Hyelin was shocked by the diagnosis, saying, "I never have a reason to look at the back of my head. No one had ever told me."

Lee Ji-hyun became upset and said, "I have a child, but you don't even have one—why do you work so hard?" Hyelin opened up, saying, "Thinking about why, I realized that we only worked when we were chosen. I guess I'm anxious. I was always the one searching for work. I can't stand doing nothing. I want to find a way to rest properly."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.