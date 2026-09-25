Park Mi-sun, One Year After Finishing 'Breast Cancer Treatment': "My Checkup Results Are Better Than Before I Got Sick"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Entertainer Park Mi-sun has revealed the results of a routine checkup she received after completing breast cancer treatment.

On the 24th, a video titled "Shut Your Mouth and Just Eat Bread"... Myung-soo and Jun-ha Bicker Again Today was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Miseon Impossible."

While talking with Park Myung-soo and Jeong Jun-ha in the video, Park Mi-sun opened up about how her outlook had changed after going through health problems.

Park Mi-sun said, "As I get older, after falling ill once, I realized that I don't need too many people," but added, "I guess I do need friends. Isn't being alone too lonely?" She expressed envy of the two men's friendship.

When Park Myung-soo cautiously asked about her health, Park Mi-sun said, "Many people ask me if I'm okay after I got sick. They shouldn't ask that question." She then shared the results of her recent checkup.

Park Mi-sun said, "It's been a year since I finished treatment. I had my routine checkup last week, and the results were much better than before. My numbers are better than before I got sick. I've been exercising and living happily."

Park Mi-sun was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024 and devoted herself to treatment. She later returned to television as a host alongside her husband, Lee Bong-won, on the Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) variety show "Someone Else's Precious Family."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.