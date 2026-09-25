"I'm Firefly" Hwang Garam: "I drifted around Hongdae before sleeping rough, and even shaved my eyebrows after catching scabies" ("Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night")

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Hwang Garam, who has gained huge popularity with "I'm Firefly," will open up on MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" about the difficult days of his obscure years, when he pursued nothing but music.

On episode 44 of MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," airing on Saturday, the 26th, Hwang Garam will surprise everyone by revealing that he came to Seoul's Hongdae alone with just 2 million won saved from part-time jobs.

Hwang Garam recalled that he went back and forth between Hongdae clubs and busking spots, saying, "I thought that, as in a drama, someone would come up to me and say, 'Why don't you try music?'" But after his money ran out, he began sleeping rough, asking himself, "Should I try sleeping on a bench?" He eventually spent 147 days without a home. He further shocked everyone by saying, "I caught scabies while sleeping on a bench and shaved off even my eyebrow hair," and adding, "There were pigeons in the trees above the bench. I think I was hit by pigeon droppings."

Hwang Garam also revealed that he was not good at singing during his senior year of high school and surprised everyone by sharing a song he recorded at the time. Although he was even told to give up after going for vocal lessons, he moved everyone by explaining how he practiced on his own repeatedly and worked to improve his singing.

Kim Ki-tae, the winner of "Sing Again 2," made the studio somber by revealing why he wanted to become famous. He wanted his mother, who had never looked for him after divorcing his father when he was 17, to come looking for him. After winning "Sing Again 2" following years of obscurity, Kim Ki-tae waited for his mother's call and even revealed on a broadcast stage a photo of himself with his mother's face pixelated. However, the call he had been waiting for never came, and Kim Ki-tae eventually learned some shocking news, leaving the studio solemn. Viewers are eager to learn what happened to his mother.

Kim Ki-tae will also share the behind-the-scenes story of his new song, "Wooden Box." He said he completed the song after learning about the life and story of renowned Chinese cuisine chef Lee Yeon-bok. "I am deeply honored to be able to turn the story and life of a teacher I respect into a song," he said, expressing his heartfelt feelings for Lee Yeon-bok and moving the audience.

Meanwhile, MBN's issue-focused talk show "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" is a new-concept program built around "day and night, cool-headedness and passion, information and emotion." It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.