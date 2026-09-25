Pak Se-ri Reveals New Townhouse for the First Time—Green Terraces and a Secret Basement Space Make It 'Perfect' ('Omniscient Interfering View')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Omniscient Interfering View' will unveil Pak Se-ri's new townhouse, filled with the dreams of the 'rich older sister,' along with an extraordinary housewarming party.

The episode airing tomorrow (the 26th) of MBC's variety program 'Omniscient Interfering View' will feature the new home of Pak Se-ri, who recently moved into a townhouse. The 417th episode was planned by Kang Young-seon, directed by Yoon-Jib Kim, Kim Hae-ni, Lee Da-un, Seo Ye-na, and Kang Yeon-ju, and written by Yeo Hyeon-jeon.

The 'NEW Seri House' captures Pak Se-ri's maximalist tastes, from the sophisticated white-toned living room to the kitchen packed with various tableware. Green terraces span the first and second floors, while the secret space on the basement level features a private cinema room and a liquor refrigerator filled with all kinds of alcoholic beverages.

The 'big-handed older sister' also goes all out for her housewarming. For the first guests to visit the 'NEW Seri House,' she has thoughtfully prepared eight boxes of fruit, 20 kg of braised short ribs, various cuts of beef including tomahawk and marbled sirloin, and even seven bags of giant ice blocks for carving(?). She is set to present a true 'Pak Se-ri-style' home party, adding to the excitement.

An unexpected conversation about marriage unfolds during the housewarming with younger athletes. Pak Se-ri, who has won major tournaments and been inducted into the Hall of Fame, confessed, "Marriage was the most difficult thing of all." Her candid thoughts on 'marriage,' the most difficult challenge she still has ahead of her, reportedly caused a stir and have raised interest in the full story.

The extraordinary housewarming that showcases the scale of the 'big-handed older sister,' as well as Pak Se-ri's dream-filled new townhouse, can be seen on MBC's 'Omniscient Interfering View,' airing tomorrow (the 26th), Saturday, at 11:10 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.