Shindong's 116kg → 79kg Weight Loss Shows Clearly... Sharp Jawline Draws Admiration

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Shindong of the group Super Junior shared an update featuring his noticeably sharper face.

On the 24th, Shindong posted a short video on social media along with the message, "The cake is a little too big for me to eat alone, so I'm turning this on. Let's eat it together during the 'Shindongdengdong' YouTube live at 5 p.m. KST on Monday, September 28."

In the video, Shindong opened a door while wearing a gray T-shirt and peeked his face out.

Even in the brief clip, his noticeably slimmer facial contours and sharp jawline caught viewers' attention.

The video also featured a small strawberry attached to the wall, along with the caption, "I went out because the cake had arrived," adding to the curiosity surrounding the cake Shindong had teased.

Meanwhile, Shindong previously drew attention after revealing that he had lost approximately 37 kg from his highest weight of 116 kg, bringing his weight down to 79 kg.

He has continued to showcase his changed appearance through consistent weight management.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.