Lee Seung-gi: "My 31-month-old daughter proudly tells people at kindergarten that her dad sings"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Lee Seung-gi shared his pride in his 31-month-old daughter.

On the 24th, Lee Seung-gi launched a YouTube channel and released his first video.

Speaking about his life these days, Lee Seung-gi said, "These days, my life is basically just two things: work and family. Even at home, I help with childcare, and on weekends, we either go out with the baby or..."

Regarding his 31-month-old daughter, he said, "She speaks incredibly well. As far as I remember, she suddenly started talking a lot when she was two. She watches my videos a lot. She keeps watching the songs I've performed on TV and asks me to play them over and over in the car." Lee Seung-gi added, "She naturally knows that I'm her dad, and she even knows that her dad is a singer. She never talks about it in front of me, but at kindergarten, she sometimes proudly tells people that her dad is a singer. She doesn't show any sign of it in front of me. When she asks me to sing and I do, she just sits there and watches."

Lee Seung-gi also said that his spending habits changed after marriage and having a child. "I love driving so much that I go anywhere. If I go far, I spend more on gas and get tired. In the past, I would always go to the nearest place to fill up, but after getting married, I started searching for gas stations. After doing that once or twice, I stopped filling up at expensive places," he said.

Ahead of launching his YouTube channel, Lee Seung-gi confessed, "At first, let's not promote it too much. Let's start under the radar. Even if it doesn't work out, let's say, 'We just did it for fun.' Let's not actively promote it. I'm afraid someone might find out."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.