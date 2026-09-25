Hey Jini Faces Backlash for Going on Family Trip Without Ailing Second Child: "Did She Really Have to Go with the Baby Sick?"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] YouTuber Hey Jini explained the circumstances surrounding the criticism she faced after going on a family trip without her second child, Seung-yu.

In a video released on the YouTube channel Mipji Aneun Gwanjong Eonni on the 24th, Hey Jini mentioned a trip to Busan that Seung-yu did not join while discussing raising her two children.

Hey Jini said Seung-yu was suffering from a middle-ear infection at the time. "The middle-ear infection wouldn't go away. I took antibiotics for six months," she said.

She continued, "It was a time when we had to be careful, so if there was even the slightest sign of a cold or any symptoms, we tended to keep the baby at home."

Regarding the Busan trip, she stated, "We had made the plans a long time ago. We originally intended to stay for several days, but because the middle-ear infection continued, we only went for a two-day, one-night trip."

Hey Jini admitted that she did not feel comfortable leaving Seung-yu behind.

She added, "My parents were there with us, and it wasn't easy to cancel a commitment that had already been scheduled. Just as mothers and parents have different parenting philosophies, I think we simply had different perspectives."

She also directly addressed the criticism raised at the time, saying that some viewers had asked, "With the baby sick, did she really have to go on the trip?"

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.