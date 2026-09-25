Mnet's "Street Dance Girls Fighter 2" contestant Yamada Ria dies at 17 after ultimately failing to overcome an autoimmune disease

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Japanese dancer Yamada Ria, who drew attention for leading Jam Republic to the championship with her outstanding dancing skills on Mnet's "Street Dance Girls Fighter 2," has died. She was 17.

Yamada Ria's family officially announced the heartbreaking news through her account on the 24th.

Her family stated, "Yamada Ria passed away on September 18, 2026," adding, "During her more than year-long battle with illness, Yamada Ria fought hard against the disease and continued to do her best until the very end."

They continued, "We sincerely thank everyone who supported Yamada Ria and shared warm words with her, as well as everyone who cherished her."

Yamada Ria had shown an extraordinary passion for dance during her lifetime. Her family recalled, "Yamada Ria truly loved dancing," adding, "She treasured the connections she made with her fellow dancers through dance, as well as with everyone who always supported her."

The family concluded by expressing their gratitude to everyone who remembered Yamada Ria.

Her family said, "We are truly grateful to everyone who met Yamada Ria, danced with her, laughed and cheered with her, and gave her strength," adding, "We hope that the dance Yamada Ria loved most and her smile will remain in your hearts."

They added, "We sincerely thank everyone who loved Yamada Ria."

Meanwhile, Yamada Ria temporarily suspended her dancing career last year after announcing that she had been diagnosed with a serious autoimmune disease. At the time, she personally updated her fans about her health through her account and said she would focus on treatment.

At the time, she explained that her serious autoimmune disease had left her in need of anticancer treatment and a bone marrow transplant, and that she would suspend all dance activities for the time being to recover her health.

Born in 2009, Yamada Ria made a name for herself among fans at home and abroad by showcasing exceptional dancing skills from a young age.

In particular, she appeared as a member of the Jam Republic crew on Mnet's "Street Dance Girls Fighter 2," which aired in December 2023, and drew attention as a "world-class teenage dancer" after winning the championship.

Jam Republic on "Street Dance Girls Fighter 2" was a multinational team consisting of Ria, Park Eun-woo, Sienna, and Miyabi, among others. The team carried on the reputation of the master crew Jam Republic, which had previously finished as the runner-up on Mnet's "Street Woman Fighter 2," attracting considerable attention during the show.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.