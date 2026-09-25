Shin Gi Ru Gets Emotional Ahead of Her First Chuseok After Her Mother's Death: "It's So Heartbreaking Without Mom"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Shin Gi Ru shared her longing for her mother ahead of her first Chuseok since her mother's passing.

On the 24th, Shin Gi Ru posted on social media, "Wow. It's so much more heartbreaking without Mom than I expected."

The accompanying photo showed her sitting alone on a park bench and drinking coffee.

She also greeted her mother, saying, "Happy Chuseok, Mom."

Shin Gi Ru lost her mother in March. At the time, she expressed her gratitude, saying she had been able to endure the difficult period because so many people visited her, mourned with her and embraced her.

She added, "It's harder, more heartbreaking and more overwhelming than I expected, and nothing is going the way I hoped," but told herself and those who care about her, "I'll get through it."

Ahead of her first holiday without her mother, she candidly opened up about how much larger the absence felt than she had expected.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.