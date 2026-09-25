Yoo Jae-suk: "At every wedding, I say, 'You're terrible at emceeing'... If I take it further, I make an 'X' sign" ('Pinggyego')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] The standard line comedian Yoo Jae-suk uses at weddings has been revealed.

On the 25th, a video titled 'The Chuseok Family Gathering Is Just an Excuse' was posted on the YouTube series 'Pinggyego,' featuring Ji Suk-jin, Nam Chang-hee, Lee Kwang-soo, and Yang Se-chan.

Yang Se-chan was pleased, saying, "This is my first time seeing Chang-hee on 'Pinggyego.'" Lee Kwang-soo said he felt the same way. Ji Suk-jin then asked Lee Kwang-soo, "You do know him, right? Isn't this your first time seeing Chang-hee outside of work?" Nam Chang-hee replied, "It's been 20 years. I've known Kwang-soo since he was a rookie." Yoo Jae-suk explained, "These guys see each other often." Taken aback, Ji Suk-jin joked, "So you get together without contacting me," prompting laughter.

While discussing Nam Chang-hee's marriage, Yoo Jae-suk suddenly snapped at Lee Kwang-soo, asking, "Why didn't you come to the wedding?" Lee Kwang-soo responded incredulously, "I was sitting next to you," and revealed, "You sat next to me and said, 'You're terrible at emceeing.' That was me." Nam Chang-hee stated, "No matter whose wedding he attends, Jae-suk always says, 'You're terrible at emceeing.'" Ji Suk-jin added, "That's his standard line. He says it to close friends, but not to people he's not close to."

Yoo Jae-suk said, "When a close friend of mine emcees, my standard lines are, 'You're terrible at emceeing' and 'You're hopeless.' If I take it further, I make an 'X' sign." Yang Se-hyung asked, "Weren't Byeong-jae and Se-hyung the ones involved when the X came out?" Yoo Jae-suk replied, "Byeong-jae and Se-hyung looked toward our side and made the X sign," drawing laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.