Yoo Tong Blasts Sim Soo-bong Over 'Kim Dahyun Disparagement Controversy': "A Death Sentence for the Singer"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor and TV personality Yoo Tong shared his view on Sim Soo-bong, who has come under fire for remarks aimed at junior singer Kim Dahyun, saying, "Live broadcasts are out of the question."

On the 23rd, Yoo Tong discussed remarks by Sim Soo-bong that recently sparked controversy at a performance at the Jinan Highland Trot Festival on his personal channel.

At the time, Sim Soo-bong drew criticism by saying of Kim Dahyun's performance, "I don't think she knows what singing is or what life is," and, "Please don't send a performer like that onstage."

Referring to Sim Soo-bong's comment that she herself was surprised by what she had said, Yoo Tong stated, "There is no need for the debate over senior singer Sim Soo-bong to become heated. We have no choice but to understand her with an open mind."

Even so, he offered a blunt assessment of her potential appearances on live broadcasts.

He said, "Live broadcasts are out of the question," adding, "In my view, this incident is a death sentence for Sim Soo-bong as a singer."

This was Yoo Tong's personal assessment that Sim Soo-bong's remarks could deal a major blow to her career as a singer.

Yoo Tong also expressed regret over the arrangement of Kim Dahyun's performance, saying, "If she had sung even one plaintive song midway through, the dance number would have shone much more."

Earlier, as the controversy grew, Sim Soo-bong clarified that she had not intended to publicly humiliate anyone and apologized to Kim Dahyun by phone.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.