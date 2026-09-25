"If Lim Young-woong comes, we can't book other singers. His appearance fee is over 100 million won"... The 2026 Trot Event Market Has Changed Dramatically

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Park A-ram] Ahead of Chuseok in 2026, the appearance fees commanded by trot singers have been revealed. In the recent trot event market, new contenders such as Park Ji-hyun, Park Seo Jin and Kim Yong Bin have reportedly made notable gains alongside established top-tier singers.

On the 24th, the channel "Respect Lee Jin-ho" released a video titled "2026 Trot Singers' Appearance Fees Revealed in Full... A Dramatically Changed TOP 5 Ranking."

In the video, Lee Jin-ho examined the appearance fees of trot singers and recent changes in the event market ahead of Chuseok in 2026.

Although Lim Young-woong's actual appearance fee has not been disclosed in specific terms, Lee Jin-ho said that amounts exceeding 100 million won are being discussed in the industry.

Lee Jin-ho explained, "People in the industry are only speculating and predicting that it would be more than 100 million won," adding, "The maximum amount that can be paid to one person for an event is probably around 100 million won. If Lim Young-woong comes, you can't book any other singers."

Among top-tier singers who are realistically available for event appearances, Kim Ho-joong was reportedly commanding around 50 million won.

Lee Jin-ho stated, "Kim Ho-joong was found to command around 50 million won."

Young Tak and Lee Chan-won were reportedly commanding around 38 million won and 35 million won, respectively.

A notable change in the recent trot event market has been the rise of so-called dark horses, including Park Ji-hyun, Park Seo Jin and Kim Yong Bin.

Park Ji-hyun, in particular, is showing rapid growth, with an appearance fee of around 30 million won being discussed. According to Lee Jin-ho, Park Ji-hyun is reportedly scheduled to perform at more than 25 events in October alone.

Kim Yong Bin and Park Seo Jin were also reported to command around 25 million won, rapidly narrowing the gap with top-tier singers.

The 2026 trot event market is thus seeing both the continued dominance of established top-tier singers, led by Lim Young-woong, and the simultaneous rise of new stars.

However, the appearance fees disclosed that day were not the singers' official fees. They were estimates by industry insiders or figures cited in the video as the amounts believed to apply, so they may vary depending on the actual contract terms and the scale of each event.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.