Yoo Jae-suk Canceled a Shoot Due to a High Fever, Then Was Spotted at Jeong Jun-ha’s Shop... “Was He Already Sick at That Point?”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk canceled a shoot after coming down with cold and flu-like symptoms, and footage of him visiting Jeong Jun-ha’s new shop has belatedly drawn attention.

Recently, a netizen posted a video on social media showing a visit to the yogurt ice cream shop Jeong Jun-ha opened in Gangdong-gu, Seoul.

The footage shows Yoo Jae-suk and Joo Woo-jae, both wearing masks, entering the shop and sampling the products. Jeong Jun-ha welcomed them with a broad smile when he saw them.

As the video spread, some online users expressed concern about Yoo Jae-suk’s complexion, posting comments such as "Was he already sick at that point?" and "He looks gaunt."

However, the exact time the video was filmed and Yoo Jae-suk’s health condition at the time could not be confirmed.

Earlier, his agency Antenna said on the 22nd that Yoo Jae-suk had canceled filming for Season 5 of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s "Whenever Possible" due to a temporary high fever caused by cold and flu-like symptoms.

Yoo Jae-suk had made it to the set but was unable to proceed with filming because he was not feeling well.

Meanwhile, Jeong Jun-ha recently launched a yogurt ice cream brand in South Korea. He previously said on his YouTube channel that he would not start any more food-service businesses after this one.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.