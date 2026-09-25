Joo Young-hoon: "My mother's dementia worsened after my father died... She had no chance of recovering after a fall, but made a miraculous recovery"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Composer Joo Young-hoon spoke about his mother's health.

On the 25th, YouTube channel "Saeropge Hasoseo" uploaded a video titled "The Mother Who Lived in Cheongdam-dong and Became a School Custodian."

Joo Young-hoon said, "My father passed away in March last year, and as my mother was living alone, her dementia symptoms worsened. We were very worried throughout the summer and fall when she suffered a fall accident in the autumn. We went to the hospital, where the doctor told us, 'I don't think it will be possible to take her home again in this condition. You should look into a long-term care hospital.' I was deeply saddened. Although we brought her home despite the difficulties, she remained weak, and her dementia symptoms were accompanied by apathy. She could barely eat and would say, 'I want to leave this world like this' whenever we saw her. Our family was deeply distressed and disappointed, battling every day to care for my mother."

He said, however, that his mother miraculously recovered her health. Joo Young-hoon joyfully said, "The hip she injured in the fall miraculously healed so completely that there was not even a trace of the bone injury. She was able to walk well enough to attend church, and her memory also returned. She recovered as if nothing had ever happened."

In response to the question, "Wasn't caregiving difficult?" he said, "I mainly looked after her in the mornings, my younger sibling came to care for her after work, and people who helped with nursing came during the day, so we watched over our mother in three shifts. Since we thought there was no possibility of improvement, we had to accept it not as the result of a sudden accident but as a natural symptom of aging. Having it become part of my daily life can feel uncomfortable. Those who have cared for someone will understand, but even when you are laughing, it does not feel as though your heart is truly laughing, and even when you try to sleep comfortably, part of your heart remains uneasy. Above all, I think the most painful thing is seeing my mother grow old like this."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.