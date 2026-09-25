Park Ji-hyun Nominated for Best Performance by an Actress at the International Emmy Awards for 'You and Everything Else'—First Korean Actress

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Actress Park Ji-hyun has earned recognition for her acting on the global stage after being nominated for Best Performance by an Actress at the International Emmy Awards.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees in each category for the 54th International Emmy Awards on the 23rd local time. This year's ceremony will feature productions from 22 countries competing across 16 categories, with a total of 64 nominees selected.

The nomination holds special significance for Park Ji-hyun. She is the first Korean actress to be nominated for an acting award at the International Emmy Awards.

Park Ji-hyun portrayed Cheon Sang-yeon in the Netflix original series 'You and Everything Else.' In the series, Sang-yeon maintains a long-standing connection with her friend Ryu Eun-jung. The two repeatedly grow close and drift apart, developing a relationship shaped by a mixture of love, jealousy, admiration and hatred.

While Kim Go-eun played Eun-jung, Park Ji-hyun convincingly portrayed Sang-yeon from her youth through middle age. Her performance was central to the series, as she had to express how the character's appearance and emotional arc changed over the years.

A total of four actresses, including Park Ji-hyun, were nominated for Best Performance by an Actress at the International Emmy Awards. She will compete for the honor alongside Belgium's Mona Mina Leon, Mexico's Bárbara Mori and Britain's Sheridan Smith.

'You and Everything Else' has continued to receive critical acclaim in South Korea since its release. After winning Best Drama and Best Screenplay in the television category at the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards in May, it also won Best Creative at the Global OTT Awards in June.

This time, international recognition has extended beyond the series to an individual cast member. Park Ji-hyun has drawn attention not only for becoming an International Emmy Awards nominee in her own right, but also as a representative of Korean drama actors seeking success and awards overseas.

Park Ji-hyun is not the only Korean nominee at the International Emmy Awards. The Disney+ original series 'Hyper Knife' was also nominated in the TV Movie/Miniseries category. Starring PARK EUN BIN and Sul Kyung-gu, the series will compete for the award alongside productions from other countries.

Attention is focused on whether Park Ji-hyun can follow her record as the first Korean actress to receive such a nomination by taking home the actual trophy.

The 54th International Emmy Awards ceremony will take place in New York on November 23. The winners will also be announced that day.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.