'Down syndrome artist' Seo Eun-hye is pregnant... Beams with Jo Young-nam while holding an ultrasound image

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Seo Eun-hye, an artist and actress with Down syndrome, formerly known as Jeong Eun-hye, has drawn attention by announcing her pregnancy.

On the 25th, Seo Eun-hye shared photos taken with her husband, Jo Young-nam, on social media. The photos show the couple standing side by side while holding ultrasound images. Seo Eun-hye attracted attention by placing both hands over her belly and smiling brightly.

Fans and netizens who saw the post sent the couple messages of congratulations and support, celebrating the arrival of a new family member with them.

However, Seo Eun-hye has not provided any specific explanation regarding her pregnancy.

Netizens posted messages of congratulations, including "Congratulations," "You're having a baby," and "You've given us a precious gift."

Seo Eun-hye has worked as a painter, expressing her daily life through art. She became known to the public as an actress through the 2022 tvN drama 'Our Blues.' She played Lee Young-hee, the twin older sister of Lee Young-ok, portrayed by Han Ji-min, and delivered a natural performance.

Since then, she has continued to connect with the public while pursuing her artistic and painting work.

Seo Eun-hye married Jo Young-nam in May last year. The couple are reportedly said to have first met through a workplace for people with developmental disabilities, and Jo Young-nam is eight years older than Seo Eun-hye.

After their marriage, they also shared glimpses of their life as a couple through Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny' and their personal YouTube channels.

Meanwhile, rumors of the couple's divorce once spread online, but Seo Eun-hye personally said they were untrue and put the rumors to rest.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.