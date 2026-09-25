Choi Hong-man Transforms into an Epic 'Gyaru Princess' in a Long Blonde Wig... Even Kim Won-hoon Says, "Creepy"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kim Won-hoon shared a unique photo taken with Choi Hong-man and Jo Jin-se.

On the 25th, Kim Won-hoon posted a photo taken in front of a mirror on social media, along with the brief caption, "Creepy."

In the photo, Choi Hong-man stands between the other two, wearing a long blonde wig, a striped hat, a white top and black bottoms.

Kim Won-hoon and Jo Jin-se also wore long wigs and posed side by side.

Their unusual looks, coupled with Kim Won-hoon's one-word comment, drew laughs.

Kim Won-hoon did not provide any further explanation of why the photo was taken or the circumstances surrounding the shoot.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.